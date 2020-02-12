advertisement

When Body & Soul announced that they were withdrawing from Electric Picnic, they also promised that their own mid-summer festival would reap the rewards.

This certainly seems to be the case, as the first names for this year’s Body & Soul festival – now in its 11th year – have been revealed.

Taking place at its usual location in Ballinlough Castle, County Westmeath, from June 19-21, Roisin Murphy, Metronomy and Princess Nokia are among the first names to be announced.

There are also a large number of Irish acts on the bill, including King Kong Company, Kojaque, Daithi, Jape, Kneecap, Aoife Nessa Frances and more.

Other changes include the introduction of the new “ideas program”, which “will bring together artists, thinkers, writers and personalities from the world of music, innovation and the arts”. The centerpiece will be a 35-foot temple designed by Geordie Van Der Bosch, the man responsible for the design and construction of the famous temple at the Burning Man festival.

The organization of the festival is also changing to be “more intimate”, with nine custom zones in the region, and the Soul Kids zone will also return.

See below for the full range so far:

Métronomie. Róisín Murphy. King Kong Company. Princess Nokia. Kojaque. Marc Rebillet. Khruangbin. Sampa The Great. Patella. Mango x Mathman. TPM. Prank call. Daithí. Hare square. Only God knows. The Clockworks. Elm. PowPig. Aoife Nessa Frances. Aimee. Alex Gough. Conchúr White. Denise Chaila. Someone’s child. Kitt Philippa. Thumper. Nealo. Soda Blonde.

