A Metrolink train hit a car on Wednesday evening at a level crossing in the Simi Valley, the authorities said.

The driver of the car was not injured in the collision, but paramedics took the man to a local hospital as a precaution, Simi Valley Police Cmmdr said. Ritchie Lew. None of the 25 passengers on the train were injured.

The crash occurred around 6:55 p.m. When a Metrolink train went west to Simi Valley and Moorpark stations, it met a Toyota Camry that was driving south on Tapo Street near East Los Angeles Avenue, said Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson.

Ventura County’s fire fighters arrived at the scene minutes later to find the car with moderate damage, the fire department tweeted.

It was not immediately clear whether the car was parked or stuck on the tracks or drove through the intersection on impact.

“It was heading south – we wanted to find out whether it was stopped or not,” said Lew.

There was no evidence that the level crossing equipment was broken before the crash, he said.

While police officers stayed on site, a bus took the 25 passengers to their destination at Moorpark station, Johnson said. Another train was stopped at Simi Valley station while passengers were waiting to get to their destination at East Ventura station.

“We hope that the local investigators pack and release the tracks so the train can pass,” said Johnson.