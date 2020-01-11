advertisement

Boss Robbie Neilson’s meticulous planning helped make Dundee United a game-winning machine.

This is the view of Tangerines captain Mark Reynolds who believes that the ability to change focus immediately after games is a major reason why the head coach of the United States has just won his third prize. Ladbrokes Manager of the Month.

Neilson was praised for his firm approach to this season, not getting too angry on the rare occasions when his players lost and not getting carried away by the most impressive wins.

He is particularly adept, according to Reynolds, to turn his full attention to the team to face next, in this case today’s opponents Partick Thistle.

Tannadice central defender said: “The gaffer is very intense, nothing is left to chance and everything is done 100%.

“There is no relaxation.

“His preparation for the matches is meticulous and the process before each match is the same regardless of the result of the previous week.

“For example, when we lost to Queen of the South 4-0 earlier in the season, we came in on Monday and he spoke the same way he would have done if we had won.

“He stressed what we should have done better and what we needed to improve, but that didn’t persist.

“For the other managers, it would affect their behavior on Monday or Tuesday and it would not be until the end of the week that they would recover.

“However, he’s right on top and the focus on Monday is the same – preparing for the next game.

“His sessions are all focused on Saturday, which is different from other clubs,” added Reynolds.

“In Aberdeen, for example, we focused mainly on ourselves, but here we focus on our strengths but also on how the opposition plays, its strengths, its weaknesses and how we can exploit them.

“The whole week is devoted to developing this game plan.

“Under the old managers I worked with, it happens later in the week, but here, Monday or Tuesday, we watch videos, make plans and consider what we need to do.

“So it happens much earlier and I like it because we get the benefits.”

United will travel to Firhill this afternoon with a superb 1-0 victory over Queen of the South last weekend.

It was their 16th victory over 20 league games and they have not lost since the Doonhamers’ hammer blow on October 19.

The word Reynolds chose to describe this form was good – “relentless.”

He added: “The emphasis has been on rebuilding the club.

“It was relentless and it comes from the manager.

“Every week is huge, every game is huge and we can’t sit.

“There have been matches where we haven’t won enough, but it’s about getting the job done and putting the points on the board.

“That’s why the Queens game was satisfying because we lost there the previous time. We have corrected this.

“We didn’t find any excuses after the last one but there were a lot of factors behind it.

“We didn’t hide behind the fact that we couldn’t play with our strongest team. We just took it and then tried to fix it this time. “

Reynolds was kicked out of Saturday’s starting squad, Neilson choosing to go with possible winning goalscorer Mark Connolly alongside Paul Watson in the defense. The plastic field at Dumfries may have something to do with it and the skipper should return for today’s game on Glasgow grass.

He said, “I didn’t play because of the pitch, which is frustrating, but it will be nice to get back on the grass if I’m selected.

“I think Mark was the victim of his own hard work earlier in the season because he pushed himself too hard and it affected his hamstrings.

“He did too much, almost.

“Paul came in and was brilliant, so Mark had to wait for his time.

“However, there was no mop. He was part of it and was great.

“So everyone was delighted for him last weekend.

“The complete dressing room is like that, because there cannot be people who are not on board because it can really affect the team.”

