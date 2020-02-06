advertisement

The Met Office has updated its severe weather warning for Sunday as storm Ciara threatens and threatens to bring gusts of up to 60 mph to Derby.

A deep low pressure area, which was officially named Storm Ciara yesterday, will begin to make its presence felt until Saturday afternoon. The wind speed will then increase during the night and Sunday morning.

In some exposed areas elsewhere in Derbyshire, gusts could reach speeds of more than 80 mph, according to forecasts.

The Met Office’s yellow wind warning Sunday covers unusually the whole country, and more localized warnings for heavy rain are also in effect, as Ciara could serve extremely heavy showers late in the morning.

Met Office Severe Weather Alert Currently Covering Entire UK

(Image: Met Office)

The severe weather warning explains that there is a risk of death or serious injury from flying debris, but forecasters say there is still some uncertainty about wind speed so early.

The chief forecaster said: “The strong winds will be widespread and last for much of Sunday.

“Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely in many interior areas and around 70 mph in coastal areas.

“There is a small chance of even stronger winds in parts of Scotland, potentially 70 to 80 mph.

“However, it is currently very uncertain whether the wind will reach this force here and when it will happen.

“An episode of heavy rain will also affect many areas for some time, making driving conditions particularly poor.”

The storm and its strong gusts will start to dissipate on Monday morning, but it will remain very windy and perhaps quite humid.

“There is still a chance that the precipitation forecast for Monday will fall as snow in parts of Derbyshire, but where and when it is currently unclear.

Snow is unlikely to settle due to soft, saturated soil conditions, and it could be wet and slippery in nature.

Strong winds and showers are expected to continue until at least Wednesday, before slowing slowly and the rest of the week could be mild and unstable.

