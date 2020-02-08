advertisement

The Met Office updated its weather alert for Derbyshire tomorrow, with “very strong winds” expected to hit the county tomorrow.

An amber warning is now in place with heavy rain and gusts of 60 to 70 mph that could disrupt the trip.

The warning, which is in place from 8 a.m. tomorrow until 9 p.m., covers the entire county.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Storm Ciara will bring a spell of very strong winds. Travel disruption is likely on Sunday.

“Very strong and widespread winds will affect much of England and Wales on Sunday. Heavy rain will accompany strong winds leading to very poor driving conditions. Winds will slowly ease from the north during the latter part afternoon and evening. “

The impending storm is already having an impact on the region, with Network Rail warning its passengers to travel only when necessary.

Derby College canceled its Valentine’s Day open house at Broomfield Hall campus on Sunday due to security concerns.

The Met Office has issued a warning of what to expect if the worst of the storm hits the county.

Some damage to buildings is expected, such as roof blown tiles, while flying debris can cause injury or life threatening.

In terms of travel, longer travel times on the roads and cancellations of train, plane and ferry services are expected.

