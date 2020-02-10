advertisement

Snow is expected today in parts of Leicestershire as temperatures are expected to be around -4 ° C.

According to the Met Office, white matter is expected to fall tonight in northwestern Leicestershire regions, including Coalville, Ibstock and Ashby.

This happens when temperatures are expected to drop to lows of 1 ° C in some areas, but strong winds should make it as cold as -4 ° C.

Forecasters predict snow may fall later in the week with temperatures reaching lows of 1 ° C.

However, by the end of the week, temperatures are expected to rise to 8 ° C.

Meanwhile, just north of Leicestershire, parts of the East Midlands are subject to a yellow snow and ice weather warning.

Parts of the county are still recovering from the Ciara storm that battered Leicestershire yesterday.

An amber weather warning was in place with wind speeds reaching peaks of 80 mph.

Today, wind speeds will continue to hit Leicestershire with some gusts reaching 40 mph.

Looking to the week ahead, BBC forecaster Susan Powell warned of “some significant snow accumulation” in parts of the country.

She said: “Even in the coming week, we are staying on this jet stream highway from the Atlantic, so more unstable weather ahead.

“We are also sitting on the north side of the polar side of the plane, so we will be entering colder air for Monday.

“So there are a lot of showers in our forecast as the new week approaches, cold air also and still fairly strong winds.

“Perhaps a notch on those in association with Ciara but a notable wind chill and possible gusts of wind in exposure.”

