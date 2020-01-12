advertisement

A yellow weather warning for the wind was issued by the Met Office for Derby and Derbyshire next week.

The county is expected to be hit by strong winds which could disrupt roads and public transportation.

The warning is in place for Tuesday, January 14 from noon to midnight.

Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected and heavy rain can be an additional hazard in places.

Forecasters have warned that trips may take longer and that some bus or train services may be affected.

Short-term power loss and other services are also possible.

Other affected areas in the East Midlands include Leicester, Leicestershire, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland.

Anyone planning to drive in strong winds is advised to do so by gripping the steering wheel firmly with both hands, especially when overtaking.

Remember to give vulnerable road users, including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, more space than usual.

They are more likely to be blown away by side winds.

