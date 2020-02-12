advertisement

The Met Office has updated its severe weather warning as fears mount over the potential impact of Storm Dennis this weekend.

Forecasters warn of gusts of up to 50 mph and heavy rain affecting already swollen rivers when another weekend blow seems likely.

Although Storm Dennis is not currently as severe as Storm Ciara on Sunday, a very wet day Thursday will leave the area exposed to possible localized flooding problems, as Dennis sometimes brings very heavy rain.

Swollen rivers will be under even more pressure

The Met Office chief forecaster said: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday and Sunday in many parts of England and Wales.

“The strongest winds are likely to be Saturday afternoon and evening, with a lull overnight, before increasing again on Sunday.

“50 mph gusts are widely expected inland. Around the coasts, particularly to the west and south, 60 to 70 mph gusts are likely.

“Strong winds will sometimes be accompanied by heavy rain, leading to particularly bad driving conditions.”

Storm Ciara brought winds of up to 70 mph in parts of Derbyshire, and the heavy rain that accompanied it triggered a series of flood warnings in the county.

After a pleasant and relatively calm day today, Thursday will be humid and windy, with heavy rain arriving overnight and throughout the morning.

The worst showers are expected to subside at lunchtime, but more rain is expected on Friday, although it will be lighter and more patchy.

Saturday may well start, but it will cover soon and the breeze will increase in the morning, reaching gale force at noon and continuing until around 6 p.m.

The gales are expected to resume overnight and Sunday, and it will be another nasty day with strong winds and showers, which can be wintry over higher terrain.

Strong winds could last until Monday before the system rolls back, leaving us with a wet and windy outlook for the rest of the week.

