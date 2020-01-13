advertisement

Sergio Aguero’s phenomenal goals for Manchester City make him one of the best in world football, but Pep Guardiola claims Lionel Messi is still on the offside.

Aguero scored a hat-trick in Sunday’s 6-1 win over Aston Villa, replacing Thierry Henry as the most successful overseas player in Premier League history.

The twelfth treble in the competition is a new record of all time, beating City’s top scorer ahead of Alan Shearer.

When asked whether Aguero is the best he has ever worked with, City Manager Guardiola was forced to highlight his alliance with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi in Barcelona.

“The best is Messi,” he smiled before a follow-up exam to see if Aguero was the best striker he had managed in his career as an experienced striker.

Guardiola added: “Messi is [the best] number nine, number 10, number 11, number seven, number six, number five, number four …

“But Sergio is certainly one of them [among others]. I have often said that he will die if he scores goals. It is his talent.”

It was a stormy day in Barcelona when the big club Xavi reportedly refused the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde, who was under fire.

Guardiola expressed his sympathy with the former coach of Athletic Bilbao, who was able to win LaLiga in each of his two responsible seasons.

“Barcelona is a special place because winning the league is not enough,” he said.

“I’m so sorry for Ernesto. I don’t think he deserved it.

“Hopefully we can solve it soon as a member of this club.”

