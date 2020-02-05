advertisement

Lionel Messi looks like he has a foot in front of his door after his public disagreement with Eric Abidal, according to former Barcelona winger Francisco Jose ‘Lobo’ Carrasco.

Barca’s football director Abidal suggested that some players did not work hard enough as coaches before Ernesto Valverde’s dismissal. This claim triggered a reaction from the normally media-shy Messi.

Messi wrote on his official Instagram account, highlighting part of Abidal’s quotes: “I honestly don’t like doing these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions.

“The players are responsible for what happens on the field and we are also the first to recognize when we are not playing well.

“Those responsible for sports management also have to take on their responsibility and especially their decisions.

“After all, I think when we talk about players, we should give names, because if not, we all get dirty and feed things that are said but are not true.”

The spit does not suppress fears Messi is tired of showing no more leadership skills at board level and is expected to leave Camp Nou at the end of the season.

And Carrasco, who spent eleven years in Barcelona and won the league in 1985, would not be surprised if the six-time Ballon d’Or winner set out to take on a new challenge.

He told the Spanish television show El Chiringuito: “He feels uncomfortable.

“In all the years I’ve watched him and loved the way he plays, it was the first time that Messi looked at me like he had a foot away from the door.

“I’ve never had to say that.”

Barca will face Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday – coach Quique Setien will speak to the media in his usual pre-game press conference on Wednesday.

