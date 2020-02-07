advertisement

According to former Barcelona star Rivaldo, “Lionel Messi has the right to be angry with Eric Abidal”.

After a disappointing week on the pitch and an obvious argument between the club’s captain and the technical secretary of the first team, tensions are high at Camp Nou.

Messi criticized Abidal in a social media post after accusing some Barca players of shooting down tools from Ernesto Valverde as head coach over the past few weeks.

advertisement

Messi thought Abidal, a former Barca teammate, “stained” the squad by making generalized comments on their efforts without naming specific players.

READ:

Messi meets Barca director Abidal because of a dead man

The problem has led to proposals that Messi could make to terminate his Barca contract at the end of the season to get a free transfer, despite Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola trying to reject any proposal on Friday He wants to try his former player in England.

Rivaldo believes a few difficult days for his old club, coupled with Athletic Bilbao’s departure from Copa del Rey on Thursday, will quickly be forgotten if the team quickly returns to winning ways.

However, the 1999 Ballon d’Or winner believes Messi would always jump to defend his teammates after Abidal’s “naive” comments.

“Leo Messi’s reaction last Wednesday to criticize Eric Abidal on his social pages seems normal to me,” he said of Betfair.

“Messi has the right to upset Abidal about the way he complains about the professionalism of some players in training, especially if he doesn’t mention a specific name.

READ:

The small squad in Barcelona is none of my business, says the coach

“That put the entire squad in question. It is difficult to talk about this situation from the outside, but Messi was just trying to defend the group and himself, to maintain his reputation and at the same time to find out which players Abidal was referring to ,

“The latter was naive when he said something in an interview that would of course have a huge impact on the media and force Messi to respond.

“These problems should be solved internally. Abidal didn’t do it on purpose, but ultimately he injured the club.”

“It is now clear that Ernesto Valverde was not the biggest problem for the club. The biggest loser in all of this is Barca.”

“Abidal and Messi should be talking, as well as good people. Abidal is in a difficult situation, mainly because the player who responded to his comments is not everyone: he is the captain of Barca and a superstar. He is Leo Messi. “

“Just coming back on the road to victory will calm everything down.”

Abidal also said this week that it was “not impossible” for Barca to bring Neymar back – a transfer that Messi was determined to do for the club last year.

Rivaldo believes that his compatriot, who came to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record contribution of EUR 222 million in 2017, would be the ideal partner to relieve Barcas number 10 a little.

READ:

Barcelona changes “not impossible” for Neymar: Abidal

“Barcelona has to find a player who makes the difference when Messi isn’t there or it’s not his night, as happened in San Mames,” he added. “The club should look for a player to accompany them and replace them if necessary. In my opinion, Neymar is this player.

“Barca should be thinking about signing it next summer. The club is not responsible for Neymar leaving a few years ago.

“It’s been a while and maybe it’s time for negotiations that will allow him to return and spend the best years of his career at Camp Nou.”

advertisement