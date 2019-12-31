advertisement

Valentina Jure was just going to the gym. She thought it would be a day like any other. Suddenly, a familiar face came inside the door. At first, she wasn’t sure it was really him. But soon, she realized for sure. Lionel Messi had just entered a gym in Fisherton, a town in Rosario, the city from which Argentine legend hails.

“He came in as if he were somebody else, I couldn’t believe it,” new resident Rosario told a local news outlet.

“He used cars like any other; he was smiling at everyone. “

She says she told her friends on WhatsApp, and they just couldn’t believe it. But it was true.

Valentina has rehearsals, a photograph of Barcelona star training on the treadmill. Surprisingly, the TVs are showing a summary of his goals and he is watching them as he directs. She posted the photo on Twitter.

“I went to the gym and found Messi seeing Messi’s goals,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

The image went viral all over the world.

“I couldn’t believe it, literally, my phone was ringing. Journalists and people from all over the world were texting me, it was hard to believe.”

Her brother, Franco, also took a photo with the Argentine star.

“Imagine training and then out of nowhere, Messi shows … well, it happened to me,” Franco wrote on his Twitter.

It’s just one thing Valentina wants to clean up.

“I just want to show people the channel that showed his goals was already when he got there. I want to clarify this because people have written to me that he is self-centered and is nothing, he was extremely humble with each of us who was there. ”

Messi is currently on vacation in his home country of Argentina, and it appears he has been working to stay in tip-top shape. Barcelona play Espanyol in the Catalan derby on Saturday.

