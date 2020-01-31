advertisement

Ten or eleven thousand years ago – long before I was at Emily Carr University for Art and Design and even longer before I went to the Journalism School – I enrolled in a commercial art program at Victoria Technical School in Edmonton ,

As pragmatic as most things were back then in Edmonton, the program focused on making sure we all got jobs after graduation, good jobs. We learned things like brush writing and speedball to pump out handmade signs and flyers for grocery stores (Letraset was nearby, but it was still pretty expensive). We also did some projects to design packages.

One of me was for black tea, complete with a custom logo: a green and black circle with the silhouette of a tortured tree against a yellow sun disk. Lord knows why I chose a windswept tree to represent tea. Maybe I thought it looked Asian? The point is, it may have looked cool, but it was completely meaningless to anyone who bought my hypothetical tea.

My other personal packaging story comes from another campus – Chulalongkorn University in beautiful downtown Bangkok. My friend Sherry and I attended a Thai culture understanding course aimed at diplomats and business leaders.

Again, I’m not sure how we got involved, but we did, so we sat in a comfortable, air-conditioned classroom at Chulalongkorn, Thailand’s most prestigious university, and learned the intricacies of trade and culture in the so-called “Land of Smiles”.

To our horror, one of our classmates was a Texas marketing guy. He was in Bangkok to “improve” the packaging to better motivate Thai consumers to buy all sorts of crap they didn’t need using “motivator” tricks like the scary oranges, reds, blues and Yellows used for a billion and a pack – tide, for example. Most of us wished he would just go back to America and let the Thais do their own packing, like the amazing banana leaves that they still used to pack groceries from the night market.

The thing is that the average home in the U.S. contains an estimated 300,000 items (I’m sure this is the same in our homes in Canuck). 99 percent of these things are processed goods that have entered our lives in packets, including the foods that we put on our tables.

Since the vast majority of them go through far more complex design processes than I ever dreamed of when I designed my tea package – suggestions, focus groups, hidden cameras, redesign, more focus groups, and more hidden cameras that register responses – I say milking you these packets for everything they are worth. See what we can learn and then see how we decide what to buy.

When you start looking, I mean really looking at packaging and labels and reading, you will discover all kinds of hidden gems that are as cool as finding a message in a bottle.

Unpack a pack of Dorset Cereals’ Simply Delicious Muesli and you will find that they tell you that they are human and how you can get in touch with them if you are unsatisfied with their recipe. They also explain thoughtfully why you need scissors to open their packages. (I’ll keep you in suspense.) Probably of more interest if you follow The crown Or Harry and Meghan hit the headlines and you’ll find that your cereal is part of HRH Prince Charles’ conservation efforts in Poundsbury, England.

Another manufacturer with a good history and the right attitude: the environmentally friendly cleaning products from Nature Clean, which are manufactured here in Canada. Designed by a chemist in the 1960s for his wife, who had severe allergies, they make me laugh every time I use them. “Made by really nice Canadians,” says her label with a cute little maple leaf.

Take apart a pack of Kellogg’s All-Bran Buds and discover that the entire box is made from 100 percent recycled fibers. In your Lundberg rice cake package you will learn everything about the Lundberg family, who have been doing business sustainably since the 1930s. This kind of information makes me buy these products again and again.

On the more exotic side, look at labels on products from outside. These are fascinating messages in bottles that tell us what we are missing.

I love leafing through the goodies our friends Chuck and Audrey are bringing back from Australia. They have a national trademark with a gold kangaroo on a green triangle and a gold “ruler” that indicates which part of the product was made in Oz. Nowadays, the burning bushfires can be felt all the harder. More importantly, I wonder why we don’t have such a trademark for products made in Canada like the Nature Clean products to encourage the purchase of products made abroad.

Another lesson from afar: Jiu Zhen Nan’s packaging for beautiful, classic pineapple cakes, which our friends Virginia and Karoly brought from Taiwan. It contains a large, black “footprint” symbol that indicates the product’s carbon footprint, as issued by Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Agency (190 grams in this case). Why is there no similar system in Canada so we can make our buying decisions accordingly?

Hidden, meaningful gems like this say that you read your labels every time and at all times. They’re not just quirky and funny. The best thing you can do for your own health and that of our heavily burdened planet is to vote with your dollars. Only buy the stuff that you really believe in and that you know is good for you and the rest of us.

Do you see these carefully prepared “nutritional information” on the side of your breakfast cereal pack? This list of ingredients shows that they use palm oil, not rapeseed oil from a Canadian farmer? You certainly didn’t provide this information to consumers when I designed packages, but we didn’t have 300,000 items in our homes at the time – 300,000 items made from something that left a hole in a person’s ecosystem before it did arrived at us.

Glenda Bartosh is an award-winning journalist who likes to get under the cardboard flaps.

