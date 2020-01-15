advertisement

Victor Vctor Mesa and his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr. play in the minor league of the Marlins and dream of playing together in the MLB

JUPITER – When the Miami Marlins signed the Cuban star outfielder Victor Vctor Mesa in October 2018, he was hailed by the organization as a potential cornerstone for a successful career.

You know what? The Marlins may have included two young superstars in the deal.

Together with Mesa – the leading international free agent who received a $ 5.25 million signing bonus – the Marlins also agreed to award a price of around $ 1 million with his younger brother Victor Mesa Jr. arrange.

Although Mesa, now 23, has received much of the hype, Mesa Jr., 18, is quickly building a reputation within the organization. He was named Marlins’ Gulf Coast League player last season, scoring 0.284 with 24 RBI and 39 runs.

“I’m a player, I can do everything,” said Mesa Jr., a midfielder after the Marlins hit the camp at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter on Tuesday.

“I can run, I can hit, I can catch, I can throw. I am a complete player and that is exactly what the team needs. I don’t know where I’m going, but the past year has been great. It was my first year. This year will be great. “

With Victor Victor, also a midfielder who is expected to develop into a Big League player in the next year or two – he split the time between single-A and double-A last season and is currently the number 13 of the Marlins – Mesa Jr. could also make waves across the board.

“Victor Jr. immediately felt more comfortable and seems to be a born batsman,” said Miami player development director Dick Scott on Tuesday. “Victor Jr., this guy has the confidence to seep out of him.”

Mesa Jr., an open-minded, charismatic figure in the clubhouse, said his dream was to play with his older brother on vacation, although Victor Victor is expected to be there much sooner.

The siblings, whose father is Victor Mesa, Cuba’s national team manager at the World Baseball Classic 2013, and a former player there, left Cuba and were classified as MLB-free agents before signing with the Marlins.

“This is my dream, his dream, the dream of our family,” said Mesa Jr. when he played with Victor Victor. “He’s older than me; I think he’ll be faster (to reach the major leagues). I told him he had to wait for me. We have to show Miami what we have.

“We are good brothers. We have good and bad moments, but it’s a good relationship. Frankly, I think I have the best brother in the world. I’m happy for him. “

Victor Victor, who had a strenuous leg flexion slowing his development last spring, said his younger brother helped provide comfort when the duo moved from Cuba to the United States.

“It feels really good to have him here all the time,” Victor Victor said through a translator. “Even though we weren’t on the same level (small league), we were here to support each other – and that was a big part of it.”

“It was difficult the transition. As the days went on and (I) adapted to the culture in the USA and how the game is played here, it was an adjustment phase. Now i’m ready to go. (I am) surrounded by similar faces and ready to go. “

Although their diamond skills are similar – Mesa and Mesa Jr. are both athletic outsiders who expect high average contact teams with potential performance on the street – their non-baseball personalities couldn’t be more different.

“Victor Jr. is very sociable and talkative. and Victor Victor is calm and reserved, ”said Scott. “They tease each other about that. It is good to have the brothers here. “

Mesa Jr., who joked with Marlin’s teammates and co-workers after the camp on Tuesday, has no plans to change his rock star behavior, which could be a bonus for the organization. Miami is trying to boost its prospects for fans to accept the reconstruction.

“This is my style; I like to be who I am,” said Mesa Jr., grinning. “I don’t have to change. People love me the way I am. “

With the spring training round the corner – Marlins Pitcher and Catcher will contact Jupiter on February 12 – the Mesa brothers want to prove their talent and continue to advance through the farm system.

“I feel much better, stronger,” said Victor Victor. “I’ve been feeling more comfortable and confident since I was two years old. I know the routine of a minor leader who is here with the Marlins and surrounded by baseball.

“Prepare for spring training (I know) what to look forward to. I’m ready to give the Marlins what they’re looking for. I have to prove something. Date is not a factor (to reach the big leagues); whenever the organization is ready. “

Scott, former MLB player and bank trainer of the New York Mets, believes that the Marlins are building a strong minor league system with players like the Mesas. The Miami farm system is ranked 4th by MLB Pipeline.

“Everyone is excited. We did a good drawing job, a good job in our craft, a good job in Latin America,” said Scott. “If you buy these players, they are not all ready to play in the major leagues , We have young people who have to go through the process to get better.

“The fans want to see something more immediate – and we understand that. We are not happy to lose 100 games, nobody is happy with it. Nobody tries to lose, so we have higher draft picks. We want to win games; all down by Derek Jeter. We strive to bring these (interested parties) here. “

