advertisement

Rookie Elvis Merzlikins made 34 saves to record his second shutout in as many games as the Columbus Blue Jackets host a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Merzlikins, 25, responded with a 27-save performance in Columbus’ 3-0 win over Vegas on Saturday, removing all 13 strokes he faced in the third period to maintain his second career shutout.

Alexander Wennberg scored his second goal in as many races and Kevin Stenlund and Riley Nash also opted for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 12-2-4 in their last 18 games.

advertisement

Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves in relief of an injured Tuukka Rask for the Bruins, whose first shutout of the season resulted in their fifth loss in eight games (3-2-3).

Rask was injured 1:12 after being hit in the head by Emil Bemstrom’s left wrist, which was pushed from behind by Boston quarterback Brandon Carlo. The former Vezina Trophy recipient remained on the ice for a few moments before retiring to the locker room. He did not return to the competition.

The Bruins saw a record of their 14-game franchise record with at least one power play goal stop as they went 0-for-4 to the Husband advantage.

Columbus drew first blood when Nathan Gerbe gained possession of the puck inside the blue line and made a sharp pass to rookie defender Vladislav Gavrikov, who quickly fed Wennberg. The 25-year-old Swedish earned a breakthrough on Boston quarterback John Moore before installing a low shot from the inside edge of the right-hand circle floating between Halak’s pads with 6:33 remaining in the first period.

The Blue Jackets made Boston pay Brad Bradand’s high penalty and doubled their 5:46 advantage in the third period. Captain Nick Foligno, who was placed behind the net, lifted Stenlund once out of the right circle for his fourth goal of the season.

Nash secured the safety with 6:55 remaining in the third period, after climbing up the left flank before landing a shot from past Halak circle.

– Starting the media level

advertisement