The suburb of Merrylands in western Sydney has been identified by real estate experts as a suburb in western Sydney to watch out for in 2020.

The suburb will soon become more popular or more popular than nearby Parramatta, according to Starr Partners CEO Douglas Driscoll.

He said current property prices in Merrylands are some of the cheapest in Sydney as local government spending on amenities will increase demand and property value in the near future.

“It will only be a matter of time before Merrylands emerges from the shadow of his neighbor Parramatta,” he said.

“The more the Cumberland Council spends on the city center, the better it gets.”

Starr Partners Merrylands agent Daniel Starr said Merrylands has a generous amount of options to keep home buyers still on the market and is a cheaper and cheaper option than neighboring suburbs like Parramatta and Westmead.

“The proximity to Parramatta and the above-average block size encourage families to stay close to the central business district while enjoying a suburban setting,” he said.

Trieu Nguyen held the listing of his three bedroom house in Merrylands until Christmas time 2019 to get the best possible price for his house in January or February.

He has lived in a suburb for a decade and believes this is one of the leading growth areas in western Sydney.

“We had the listing for a day and around 300 people had viewed the property online,” he said.

“First time buyers will have a hard time getting into the area with current demand and average price, but could probably afford one unit.

“It takes about 35 minutes to get to the CBD. I think the area is great for public transportation and has really good potential.”

