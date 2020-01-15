advertisement

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with senior conservative lawmakers Thursday to resolve a dispute in her party over whether to stop China’s Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network, party sources said.

Merkel’s conservatives are divided on whether to back a proposal by their new Social Democratic coalition partners that, if approved, would effectively shut the Chinese tech giant off the grid.

Handelsblatt’s business every day was the first to report Wednesday on the planned meeting between Merkel and senior conservative lawmakers.

Merkel’s left-wing government, under pressure from the United States to ban Huawei, wants to strengthen technical certification and control of telecommunications equipment suppliers, without excluding any particular country or vendor.

Social Democrat (SPD) lawmakers last year backed an internal proposal stipulating that sellers from countries without “constitutional oversight” should be excluded.

The SPD claims it wants to reach a common position with Merkel’s conservative CDU / CSU group, which is divided on the issue.

Conservative hawks against the chancellor-favored rules that would keep the door open for Huawei are eager to move forward with stringent SPD standards.

Moderators eager to avoid a confrontation with Merkel suggested that strict security criteria should only apply to the core network.

German operators are all Huawei customers and have warned that banning the Chinese retailer would add years of delay and billions of dollars in costs to launch 5G networks.

The United States says the equipment provided by Huawei, the leading telecom equipment retailer with a 28% global market share, contains “tailgates” that would enable China to spy on other countries.

Shenzhen-based Huawei has denied claims by the Trump administration, which imposed export controls on Huawei in May, hobbling its smartphone business and raising questions about whether the Chinese company can maintain its market dominance.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that issues related to Huawei were not part of the economic dialogue with China and that those issues would be negotiated separately.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

