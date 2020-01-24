advertisement

Belper residents celebrate the news of England’s best shopping street.

At the Great British High Street Awards last night, it was announced that the city of Derbyshire had won the highest honor.

With that in mind, Derbyshire Live took a trip into town to speak with the traders who make the place special and to witness the hustle and bustle for ourselves.

King Street is the city’s main shopping street and has at least 69 retailers and leisure operators.

There is a mix of national chains and independent shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants, many of which are run by local families.

Some have existed for over a century.

From left to right, Rob Montgomery, director of Howarth Butchers, Sherley Conroy, Angie Moran, Mary Howarth

(Image: Derbyshire live)

Rob Montgomery, 67, is the manager of Jerry Howarth’s butcher, which has operated as a family business on King Street since 1898.

He said the city has a “diverse range” of stores, including traditional independent stores.

“We are delighted to have won,” he said. “We were finalists and now we have taken a step forward. It can only be good for the city.

“This company has been established in Belper for over a hundred years. The main street is now pretty much what it has been for 100 years.

“People appreciate individual stores.”

Pete and Tracey Marshall from The Railway Pub

(Image: Derbyshire live)

Pete and Tracey Marshall, owner and owner of The Railway pub on King Street, which reopened on July 5 of last year after a £ 270,000 renovation, believe the sense of community in Belper is at stake. origin of the victory.

“It’s such a good thing for Belper. It’s a real community,” said Pete. “Companies all know each other, there is no rivalry. If we make it (Belper) a destination, it benefits everyone.”

Tracey added that the city’s transport links, including a train station in the center of the city, and its status as a Unesco World Heritage site in Derwent Valley Mills, “attract people”.

The couple agreed that events like Belper Food Festival and Belper Pride, which were first organized in August 2019, were a boost for the main street.

Solidar Gena, manager of the King Street Fish Bar, Gemma Greenhough,

(Image: Derbyshire live)

Solidar Gena, 37, has managed the King Street Fish Bar for 10 years.

He said, “It’s great. We want to win every year. The people here are so nice, it’s a big city.

“Every business is happy here and we are happy with the way we do things.”

Belper resident Stephen Robinson, 51, said, “It’s very nice that Belper won it, there was a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

“Small independent stores like butchers have been around for as long as I can remember.”

Tony Wills, 55, also from Belper, said that “great events” like the Belper food festival help promote the city.

The Great British High Street judges agreed with the city’s merchants and its group Love Belper, an organization created to keep the city alive.

The awards brochure read: “Using the hashtag #lovebelper, visitors can enjoy virtual storefronts in this UNESCO World Heritage city, including The Pumpkin Trail, Bunny Hop and Fiver Fest.

“Many companies have been trained as Belper ambassadors and all have committed to support breastfeeding.

“The stores have also been audited for their accessibility. Declaring a climate emergency, the city has implemented initiatives such as a Sharing Not Wasting project and the new Repair Café.

“Last summer, Belper organized its first Pride event.”

