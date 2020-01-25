advertisement

A trader opened his own shop and there are some similarities with another chain of supermarkets.

Mandeep Singh Chatha’s new store looks strangely like the popular Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The supermarket giant, which had previously threatened legal action against other companies that staged similar stunts, reports BirminghamLive.

Chatha opened the Singh’sbury local in Wolverhampton last month with his wife Hardeep and said it has been a hit with locals who stop taking selfies with the sign.

He said that he registered his store name with Companies House by combining his last name and the location of the store, which is located on Bushbury Road.

The former sandwich delivery driver from Wolverhampton said, “My name is Singh and it’s on Bushbury Road. That’s where the name comes from. It is just a coincidence.

“It has proven to be very popular so far, people stop in their cars to take pictures with the sign and I have had many good comments.

“I haven’t heard anything from a supermarket with a similar name, so I don’t see a problem with it. Why would they want to contact me? It’s different.

“It’s a different logo, a different color, a different company. It’s completely different. So why would they ask to change? I don’t want any controversy from them.

“I don’t know what I would do if they asked me to change the name. All I can say is that we are not the same.

“We are registered under a completely different name and are a different store.

“We sell everything. Beer, wine, soft drinks, milk, tobacco, groceries. We are only a regular license.

“I think the nearest Sainsbury’s is a few kilometers away, so it’s not exactly close and we’re certainly not competing.

“I’m just a small business owner trying to make a living.

“Our shop is very popular. Business is good. Every day is an improvement. We hope to keep bringing people. “

The choice of Mr. Chatha’s name follows a similar case in 2017, where businessman Jel Singh Nagra also renamed his store North Tyneside Singhsbury’s.

After the threat of Sainsbury’s lawsuits, he decided to rename the Morrisinghs store – and Morrisons supported the idea.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said at the time, “Mr. Nagra and his customers are clearly in good taste and we wish him well.”

Another Wolverhampton company, Kent’s Tuck In Fried Chicken, has been in business since 1999 despite opposition from the famous fast food.

Owner George Georgiou refused to change the name despite KFC requesting a name change.

He said at the time, “It’s called Kent’s because it’s on Kent Street, and Tuck Inn because it’s what you do in a restaurant.

“We sell southern fried chicken, so it has absolutely nothing to do with Kentucky fried chicken.”

Sainsbury’s, which has its own supermarket just 1.5 miles away, was contacted to comment on Mr. Chatha’s new business.

