January 11, 2020 against Maarten Vinkhuyzen

For the new EU regulations for company average fuel consumption (CAFE), passenger cars and vans are in two different classes. Manufacturers cannot compensate the surplus in one class to compensate for the deficit in the other class. Most European delivery van manufacturers sell a lot in the smallest vans such as the Renault Kangoo, VW Caddy, Peugeot Partner, Citroen Berlingo and Opel Combo.

Mercedes does not have a smaller, more efficient model. Well, officially it exists, but I’ve never seen it. The main model is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, probably the most popular large van. The medium-sized Mercedes Vito bus is also a well-known vehicle on the road.

A not so happy Mercedes Vans press spokesperson explained that in order to avoid the fines, Mercedes had to reach 50% of the sales of vans completely electrically.

The e-Vito and e-Vito tourer were introduced to the market last year. On the floor of the Geneva Motor Show there was a mockup of the EQV, the electric version of the Mercedes V-class passenger bus. Now, at the Brussels Motor Show, a real prototype was on the floor.

The main dish for Mercedes is the eSprinter. The production of a 55 kW van with an 85 kW engine was only started three weeks ago in mid-December 2019. That is about the same battery and a smaller engine than my Renault ZOE.

I really do not understand why all van manufacturers start with an electric van with the same or worse capacity than their smallest diesel supply. And the ridiculously high price is justified by the small number that they produce.

Mercedes is getting serious fast enough. Her customers will say that they need more range and a more powerful engine for a lower price. The alternative is paying the fines.

Nobody likes to pay fines. They all want to own this new market. The future feels good for the market for electric vans.

Not many EU bashers and Brexiteers will agree with me, but I think the EU has very effective regulations regarding its new CAFE standards.

About the author

Maarten Vinkhuyzen Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two children. Only finished primary education, but if you don’t go to school, you have a lot of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as a system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policy makers the future direction of energy and transport. And since then I try to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles.

And I bring my money where my mouth is, I bought Tesla shares. I want to keep them until I can trade them in for a Tesla car.









