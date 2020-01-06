advertisement

To get the most space from the relatively small design, GLB naturally has a square look. In particular, the tailgate should be as vertical as possible for the third-row passenger headphones and the cargo space behind the seat. Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz

In football excellence, flooding in the area occurs when the quarterback directs his receivers to cross the field to confuse and exceed the number of opposing defenses. In automotive terms, it looks like Mercedes-Benz is flooding a different area: the rich compact vehicle market.

advertisement

The new GLB250 is one of six such services to wear the three-pointed star. It’s about 13 inches taller than the GLA (the smallest in the M-B range), and about five inches shorter than the next largest GLC. Class GLE-, GLS- and G utility vehicles round out the group.

GLB’s bold look believes in the fact that it is built from the first-class Mercedes-Benz A front-wheel drive platform. The sloping front edge and the long, square roofline give it an off-road look, however following a Class G over wild and deeply rugged terrain is probably not a great idea.

Surprisingly, despite its compact dimensions, the GLB can be ordered with a third-row seat, complete with two locker cabinets plus two outside storage compartments and a USB port. Interestingly, the other sized GLC cannot be ordered with a third row.

To make enough room in the GLB, the second row bench slides up to 15 centimeters (it also slides in the two-row GLB) and the seat back can be sung in a more upright position. Note that placing anyone larger than the small size on your back will be a tight fit, and the cargo area is expected to be small.

For moving larger items, the second row with 40:20:40 split and the third row 60:40 can be folded each.

GLB front seat passengers have a full view of a panel of instruments that are nearly identical to those found in Class A cars. It comes with two configurable seven-inch touchscreens or optional 10.3-inch adjustable rear the latest Mercedes-Benz Voice Use (MBUX) system. Speaking aloud “Hey Mercedes”, a decoded voice acts on your request – among other things – to change radio channels, connect to your phone contacts or search for nearest gas stations or restaurants.

The only electric power available so far announced is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that outputs 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Later in the model year, you can expect more powerful AMG models.

Official fuel consumption statistics have not been released, but based on the same engine used in the GLA, you can expect about 10.5 l / 100 km in the city, 7.8 in the highway and 9.3 in the city / highway combined.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the 2.0 will push the GLB to 60 km / h (96 km / h) from rest in 6.9 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz four-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz is standard. The system changes the front-rear torque separation depending on the mode selected. In Eco and Comfort, the front-to-rear split is 80:20. It’s 70:30 in Sport and 50:50 in Off-Road.

Basic base fares for the five GLB passengers are expected to split the difference between the GLA and the GLC, or about $ 46,500, including destination fares. This will get you a reasonable amount of clothing, but expect to pay close to $ 50,000 when you add the third row seat. You’ll also pay more for options such as a panoramic glass roof, adaptive suspension and an AMG styling device with a unique grille, bumper and wheels. A full range of active and semi-autonomous driving technologies is extra.

All references to flooding from football, in terms of model, content, and price, seem to be sufficiently differentiated – though it may be hard to believe – between the GLB and the nearer, larger and smaller utility sisters. It may also be difficult to believe that a third-row seat can fit into what will be the second-smallest vehicle in the range.

Seeds you should know: 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

Type: Compact all-wheel drive vehicle

Engine (h.p.): 2.0-liter DOHC I-4, turbocharged (221)

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Market Position: The premium-compact vehicle segment is becoming increasingly popular (and competitive) as more and more buyers are showing a preference for these models over rich-value sedans.

Points: The square body provides at least the appearance of off-road thickness. • Modern panel and control panel adds premium-looking interior. • Turbo four-cylinder engine has a reasonable performance, but AMG versions will be significantly improved in this regard. • The option of landing in the third row is ideal for young children, but not so much for adults.

Active Security: Blind Spot Alert with Backup Traffic Alert (optional); active cruise control (std.); emergency braking (optional); lane departure warning (optional)

L / 100 km (city / hour) 10.5 / 7.8 (est.); Base price (including destination) $ 46,500 (value)

BY COMPARISON

Audi Q3 Quattro

Basic Pricing: $ 41,000

The redesigned 2019 model comes with a 258-h.p turbo. I-4 and standard AWD.

Cadillac XT4 AWD

Basic Pricing: $ 40,900

The new compact utility model is reasonably priced and stylish. AWD is optional.

Lexus NX

Base Price: $ 46,150

Well equipped with the latest active safety technology; hybrid model available.

If you are interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

-written by Malcom Gunn, Managing Partner at Wheelbase Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

The optional dash layout with larger screens uses the latest MBUX interface with voice command technology. Just say “Hey Mercedes” to begin your instructions. Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz

The GLB is the second smallest utility vehicle in the Mercedes utility lineup near the GLA, but the GLB offers a third-row seat. Notice how close the top of the seat is to the edge of the lid closure. Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz

advertisement