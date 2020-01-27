advertisement

January 27, 2020

There was a bit of fuss about last week that Mercedes-Benz lowered the production target of the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC from ~ 60,000 to 30,000 due to the limitations of battery production.

However, Mercedes-Benz has reportedly denied that this is the case and has indicated that it has a production target of 50,000 for the year.

The report on a lower production target for 2020 came from the managers magazine, an important business publication in Germany. According to the first report, LG Chem had problems supplying the required battery cells. On the same subject, Michael Brecht, head of the Daimler works council, stated that the German luxury car leader had hired Grohmann Engineering to build Daimler’s own battery production capacity before Tesla came and acquired Grohmann Engineering, thereby destroying Daimler’s plans.

Brecht also states that German automakers are “dangerously dependent” on battery cell producers from China and Korea.

The 2020 target of 50,000 electric SUVs in 2020 is probably the one to be trusted. We will see how sales are going on European markets in the coming months.

However, as previously reported, Daimler has decided to postpone the introduction of the EQC in the US. The reason? Daimler’s own version of the production hell. The Mercedes-Benz EQC will not reach the American coast until 2021.

The company initially planned to sell ~ 25,000 Mercedes-Benz EQCs in 2019, but eventually sold ~ 7,000.

At this point you could assume that I would name a certain other electric vehicle manufacturer to place this news in a slightly more industrial context. I don’t think that’s even necessary right now. Hopefully it won’t take too long for Mercedes-Benz to get 50,000 – 100,000 EQCs on the road. It is the first step in the electrification of the huge old luxury car leader.

