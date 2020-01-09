advertisement

January 9, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Free Now is a mobility service that is owned by Mercedes and BMW. What we now call a mobility service was formerly known as a taxi company. The difference is that a mobility service uses a smartphone app to match taxis with cyclists and process payment. (There are now taxi apps that do that.)

What is nowadays called Free Now is a conglomerate of two earlier app-based vehicle-driving companies – Mytaxi and Hailo. According to Wikipedia, mytaxi was founded in Germany in 2009. In 2014 it was taken over by Mercedes-Benz. Hailo started in London in 2011 and merged with mytaxi in 2016, making mytaxi the largest taxi e-hailing service in Europe and the UK. In February 2019, BMW became a partner with Mercedes and the name of the company was changed to Free Now.

According to a report by Handlesblatt, Free Now has decided to expand its fleet of electric taxis in Germany and will start adding 60 Teslas to its car inventory in Hamburg, where Free Now has its headquarters. The news report does not indicate which Tesla models will be added to the fleet, but it is a good guess that most if not all will be Model 3s.

Now it’s big business. It has around 28,000 riders throughout Europe and the UK and last year saw a 20% increase in riderhood in Germany. In 2019, it generated more than € 2 billion in revenue from 300 million journeys with 39 million passengers. In total it has 1,800 employees in 35 cities.

It is commendable that the company wants to expand its fleet of electric cars, but it is sad that neither Mercedes nor BMW have their own electric cars that they take care of. So the score in the electric taxi revolution is at Tesla 60, Mercedes and BMW 0. There is no clearer indication of who leads to a future electric car.

