MANILA, Philippines – Meralco faces a restricted squad in the third game of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals after key tooth Raymond Almazan sustained an injury at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday first quarter.

Almazan seemed to have dropped to his knees with Ginebra’s playmaker LA Tenorio and fell clumsily after falling at the 5:55 mark in the opening phase. The initial forecast is for the left knee to be loaded in the 6-foot-7 center at the 5:55 mark of the opening period.

The 30-year-old Almazan, who scored an average of 17.5 points in the final, has left the game and has already been eliminated for the rest of the game. He ended the game in just six minutes with two points and two rebounds.

At the end of the third quarter after the release, the gin kings were ahead with 70-55 points. The series is tied at 1-1.

