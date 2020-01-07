advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – There’s always this one constant when Barangay Ginebra gets into trouble, and it’s Justin Brownlee who saves the day.

The Gin Kings had another outstanding performance after defeating Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup final (91: 87) and Brownlee to bring Ginebra back in the lead.

“I know some locals haven’t had the best day for Ginebra, but Justin could carry them, so we had to find a way to do the job,” said Bolts striker Chris Newsome. “You know, take out the locals and make it so hard for Justin.”

PBA final: Ginebra survives Meralco 1-0

Brownlee was more offensive than ever, scoring 38 points in 13 of 27 shots and 16 rebounds.

LA Tenorio, Stanley Pringle and Japeth Aguilar also posted double-digit results, but it was Brownlee who always delivered the most offensive result in difficult times.

When the game went into the free-throw line at around 1:30 a.m., Brownlee smoothly alternated from the line, scoring five of the Gin Kings’ last six points.

However, Aguilar took the defensive.

Aguilar thwarted Allen Durham’s Meralco import by 13 seconds before Brownlee freed the game from the charity run.

Despite the defeat, Newsome liked his team’s fight against the Gin Kings, which they beat twice in the final in 2016 and 2017.

Newsome, who scored nine of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, was impressed with how he and his team managed to limit Ginebra’s assistance sums below 20.

Ginebra averaged 27 assists prior to Game 1, but that number dropped dramatically to 16, and Newsome hopes that the Bolts can continue to suppress the Gin Kings’ offensive and limit their open looks.

“I think we did a good job. They’re known for having a lot of templates, and I think they’re under 20 if I’m not mistaken,” Newsome said. “I hope we can keep it that way in the next game.”

