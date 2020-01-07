advertisement

Meralco is more than a hunger for a title break. It’s a key factor that the Bolts in the Governors’ Cup 2019 best-of-seven championship series should push through against the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings at the Smart Araneta Coliseum starting Tuesday.

The Bolts had to defeat TNT KaTropa in the last two games of their best-of-five semi-final duel just before Christmas. They switched on the defense magic that made their rivals starve for points and got a third championship showdown with the Kings in four years.

Meralco linked TNT to a 95:83 win in game 4 for the first time and, three days after the Kings win over NorthPort Batang Pier, scored an 89:78 win in the semi-finals following a three-way battle.

advertisement

The sputter finish was completely unexpected for a TNT team that was preparing for a second final, with an explosive show in the eliminations that featured a peak seasonal performance in a 135-107 Blackwater circuit last September.

But for Meralco Diehards, the 78 points TNT scored in Game 5 was no surprise. The Bolts had also forced three teams to score less than 80 points, which is a rarity in the import-enhanced tournament.

And one of these teams was Ginebra, who defeated a 101-77 router last November 3 when Meralco importer Allen Durham completely outmatched his Ginebra colleague Justin Brownlee. The other unfortunate victims of Meralco were Alaska (101-75) and Columbian Dyip (92-74).

However, the Kings are unlikely to go down modestly in the title series with the Bolts who haven’t won a title since their debut in the 2010-2011 season. They displaced Batang Pier with an average of 121.7 points, which was hampered in the semifinals by injuries to several players.

However, defending Meralco is one aspect that the kings have to solve in order to make ends meet three times in a row. They fought for the title in six games in 2016 and seven games in 2017.

Some of the main defenses this time around are Raymond Almazan from Meralco against Japeth Aguilar from Ginebra or Greg Slaughter, Joe Devance from Ginebra against Allen Durham from Meralco, Cliff Hodge from Meralco against Brownlee from Ginebra, Stanley Pringle from Ginebra against Chris Newsome from Meralco and LA Tenorio by Ginebra against Baser Amer by Meralco.

Game 2 will take place in Lucena on January 10, and Araneta will host Games 3 and 4 again on January 12 and 15. If there is a game 5, it will take place with the opportunity on January 17th in the Mall of Asia Arena. Games 6 and 7 took place on January 19th and 22nd in the Philippine Arena. INQ

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement