Hon. Niwagaba (C) presented his proposals to the committee. He was accompanied by the LOP, Hon Aol Ocan (R) and Hon Sseggona (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – Legislators of the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs are divided on the proposal of the 2019 constitutional amendment bill to create a group of speakers declaring that it is not clear because it risks causing discord in the direction of Parliament.

The bill proposed by the Honorable Wilfred Niwagaba, Member of Parliament for Ndorwa, proposes a group of three speakers to assist sitting Speakers of Parliament in the course of parliamentary business, arguing that it is tiring for a Speaker to preside over Room for more than six hours, as is currently the case. .

“The President and the Vice-President are human beings like any other person on earth. They get different commitments and also become exhausted; they need time to cool down, but the business of Parliament should not be affected, “said the Honorable Niwagaba.

Niwagaba made his proposals when he appeared before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

He said that the proposed speakers would be at the level of the chairmen of parliamentary committees and would therefore not attract additional costs from the consolidated fund.

“This proposal aims to designate persons designated as members of parliament who may be called upon to assist the speaker if necessary,” said Niwagaba.

This has sparked dissent among lawmakers, with a section of MPs rejecting the proposition that speakers would simply be called to preside over sessions as needed.

The Honorable Jovah Kamateeka (Mitooma District) said that the decisions made by these speakers would be questioned.

“Will the decisions of these speakers who are not financially facilitated and simply called to chair sessions be taken seriously?” She asked.

The chair of the committee, the Honorable Jacob Oboth Oboth, said that it was “unattractive” to have a constitutional amendment if the proposed group were to be chosen from among the committee chairs if necessary.

Bugweri County MP, The Honorable Abdu Katuntu, rejected the proposal to elect a group of speakers saying it would cause discord in the leadership of Parliament.

“The speaker needs a panel with which she can work in close collaboration; don’t bring that to the elections. This will be another problem in the leadership of Parliament, “said Katuntu.

To allay lawmakers’ fears, Niwagaba said the objective of the bill is to introduce a panel of speakers into the Constitution and to have details such as the speaker’s qualifications, how they will lead matters debated later and included in the rules of Parliament. procedures.

The bill also proposes to broaden the category of citizens who can contest a presidential election. If the bill is passed, any voter who can collect 100 signatures from 2/3 of the districts in Uganda is likely to contest the presidential elections.

