Hon Mwine Mpaka Said Some Government Officials Are Involved In The Plans (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Lawmakers attributed the increase in fraud to the multiplication of Ponzi schemes and pyramids and the increase in cryptocurrency.

It was after the Minister of State of Finance, the Hon. David Bahati told parliament on February 04, 2020 that the government had created a national expert working group on the fourth industrial revolution to explore the issue of cryptocurrencies and make proposals for its application in Uganda.

“The task force will also examine global trends, focusing on the developments and aspirations of Uganda and the East African region,” he said.

Bahati said advertisements will be placed in newspapers to dissuade Ugandans from investing in Ponzi and pyramid schemes.

“We are also talking to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ban such projects. The challenge is that the operators of these programs register as financial institutions but when they arrive in the field, their operations are different, “said Bahati.

The minister admitted that the Ponzi scheme and the pyramid scheme involve dishonest investors taking advantage of innocent people by encouraging them to invest their savings in companies that have no underlying product with the promise of extraordinary returns.

“We have continued to advise the public to refrain from investing in cryptocurrencies as they still need to be supervised and regulated in Uganda. We therefore strongly encouraged members of the public to carry out their business transactions only with approved financial institutions, ”added Bahati.

He revealed that the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is amending the Criminal Code law to criminalize Ponzi and pyramid schemes and that the Uganda Registration Services Office will soon adopt clear guidelines for determine the beneficial ownership of businesses upon registration.

“The second schedule to the Anti-Money Laundering Law of 2013 is also being amended to include providers of virtual assets on the list of responsible persons,” he said, adding that ” this will cause virtual asset service providers, including cryptocurrency providers, to contribute under the responsibility of the Financial Intelligence Authority and will be required to comply with reporting requirements under the Act. “

The Honorable Mwine Mpaka, who tabled a motion in 2018 calling for a ban on such schemes, however, accused the government of protecting those involved in the business.

“The Financial Intelligence Authority has submitted a list of all the companies involved in this fraudulent affair and the Ministry of Finance knows them but they are silent. I know a bishop who is involved in this endeavor and he is heavily guarded, ”he said.

Hon. Jovah Kamateeka called for increased public awareness of the dangers of investing in such programs.

“We must encourage our children to value hard work because some university students have also been duped. You don’t put money in a computer and think you will earn too much, ”she said.

President Rebecca Kadaga questioned the government’s commitment to ban such schemes, saying the issue had been raised individually but no action had been taken.

“We expected the government to inform Parliament of the progress made in dissolving the accounts of such schemes and banning their operations,” she said.

Kadaga has ordered the government to keep the House informed of progress in educating the public about the dangers of investing in Ponzi and pyramid schemes.

Cryptocurrency is a virtual currency in which encryption techniques, based on Blockchain technology, are used to generate units of virtual currency and verify the transfer of virtual funds.

The cryptocurrency provides its own terms and conditions for authenticity, validity and use. It is a decentralized peer-to-peer payment network supplied by its users without a central authority.

