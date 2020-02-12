advertisement

Inspirational mentors are working with hundreds of young people across Derby as part of a pioneering project in the city to reduce the number of students in grades 10 and 11 who leave school.

Targeted Student Support aims to provide innovative support programs to help teens who are planning to move to a new school and was launched last year.

TSS has joined forces with Think For The Future, an organization that ensures that young people reach their full educational potential.

Think For The Future mentors work in six schools in Derby, including Landau Forte College, Bemrose, UTC, Kingsmead, Murray Park and West Park.

They often have real experiences in the subjects they teach and they offer programs designed to build resilience and inspire young people to make positive change.

Nathan is a mentor for Think For The Future and has worked with students from Derby UTC.

He said, “As a youngster I was in and out of trouble and involved in gangs and criminal activity, I moved around a lot in schools, which made it difficult for me to find a positive role model.

“I then changed my life and chose to build a career by working with young people and children to dissuade them from the types of mistakes I made and help them see the value of education and be positive model. “

David Sanderson, vice-principal of West Park School in Spondon, said that all of the students involved in TFTF really appreciated the sessions given by their mentor.

He said, “The students are very satisfied with the advice and guidance it provides. When I attend meetings with parents, they also highlight how much they appreciate TFTF’s contribution. He certainly concentrated the students on the need to improve and to value the opportunities that a good education can offer. “

Mobility support officer Shaheen Parekh heads the TSS program.

She said, “Mentoring gives young people the support they need to discuss areas of their lives at home and at school in a structured way.” The consensus common to all the schools we work with is that these sessions are extremely well received and we are delighted that they have such an impact. “

TSS is also rolling out a series of motivational workshops led by former professional footballer Alistair Patrick-Heselton of the Youth Sport Trust who suffered life-altering injuries in a car accident.

Other support programs that TSS has put in place for students include one-on-one help in English and math, traditional counseling, and anger management sessions.

During the 2018/19 school year, 120 students in grades 10 and 11 moved to Derby, but this may mean that they are progressing 20% ​​less than their peers, which ultimately has an impact on their education and their future careers.

The reasons why students may want to change schools are falling out with friends, wanting to make a new start, bullying problems, or thinking that another school will have a different set of rules and expectations.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Education through the Derby Opportunities Area, which already runs several programs to improve the lives of children and will continue until September 2020.

