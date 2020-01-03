advertisement

Menthol cigarettes and irregularly shaped cigarette boxes are to be banned this year.

The change follows the completion of a four-year introductory phase in accordance with an EU directive for tobacco products from 2016.

It is said that no one is allowed to supply cigarettes with a technical function that enables consumers to change the smell, taste or smoke intensity of the product.

The ban, which comes into force on May 20, applies to menthol cigarettes that use flavorings to relax the airways and ease smoking in a person’s throat.

Health Minister Simon Harris said it was obvious that flavored cigarettes target young people and aim to encourage a new generation to smoke.

“But just because they smell a little better doesn’t mean they’re less harmful. They cause many illnesses, including cancer and heart disease. Some research has shown that menthol cigarettes may be more addictive than non-menthol cigarettes, ”he said.

“The changes will also result in slim packs and other irregularly shaped packs no longer being approved. The industry has continued to adapt, drawing our children into this deadly addiction, and we must continue to act. ”

He said that tobacco remains one of the greatest public health challenges despite advances in this area and that smoking in Ireland causes around 6,000 deaths annually.

