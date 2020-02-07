advertisement

Marc Pingris knows how difficult rehabilitation is for someone with serious injuries.

“The hardest part is the first few days of rehabilitation,” he said in Filipino. “Because you’re about to start. Moving, training is so difficult.”

Experience has shown that he knows exactly what June Mar Fajardo, one of his closest friends, needs.

“I was able to get back to the game thanks to my wife and friends who kept checking me,” he said. “That’s exactly what June Mar needs now.”

Pingris is making this available for the fallen San Miguel Beer Center, which underwent surgery for a tibia fracture on Tuesday and is expected to miss at least the entire Filipino Cup starting on March 1st.

Fajardo, one of the pillars of Gilas Pilipinas, has also been indefinitely suspended for the Nationals’ upcoming international campaigns.

More than the pain and discomfort of the injury, Pingris said it was the mental aspect of everything that many should pay more attention to.

The long-time PBA champion knows this only too well, as he has sustained a number of injuries over the course of his 16-year career.

“When you are injured, you tend to think about a lot of things,” he said. “You ask yourself: ‘Should I retire? Can I come back to this? “

Encouraging close friends can help relieve anxiety. And Fajardo has seen a lot lately, including San Miguel Corp. boss Ramon Ang, who paid the injured five-time MVP a visit to St. Lukes Hospital at the Bonifacio Global Center.

“Despite all the precautions and approaches we have taken to train, we athletes can’t really avoid injuries. It’s really a crazy accident,” said Pingris.

Fajardo’s injury, which occurred during training, drastically changed the balance of power in the Philippine Cup. The reigning five-time champion San Miguel Beer has now lost his status as a favorite for the crown.

