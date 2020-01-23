advertisement

The 36-year-old mother of three, Sandrine Graneau, explains how unclear messages on the package have led to a life-threatening infection.

In recent years, menstrual cups have been in the spotlight for the right reasons.

They are not only budget-friendly when it comes to dealing with your periods (a cup can initially cost up to $ 50 but lasts between five and ten years), but they are also environmentally friendly. Sounds good, right?

They are also popular on the Internet because women who switch to using a menstrual cup often see the benefits as evangelical. Women like Body + Soul author Lou Blair raved about their experiences after using “brutal” tampons for years. “Forget menstrual cups, tampons are disgusting!” she exclaimed.

With positive reviews like the ones above, it is very tempting to get rid of the tampons permanently.

And so far there have been no serious concerns about using the small cups. In fact, they were classified as health-promoting without any health risks such as Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) emerging. A 2019 Lancet Public Health study confirmed this by finding that menstrual cups are a safe and effective method for women.

These studies haven’t turned out to be wrong, but a recent incident has turned a French woman, aged 36, into a double amputee, leaving menstrual cup fans worried about her health.

How can a menstrual cup cause toxic shock syndrome?

After an infection caused by her menstrual swab and spreading quickly to her internal organs, Sandrine Graneau from western France underwent surgery to amputate both her feet and parts of her fingers.

The terrible incident left the triple mother in intensive care for three weeks in April 2019.

Graneau, a nurse herself, said the main cause of the unfortunate event was TSS and blamed the unclear packaging of the menstrual cup for the mishap. As with a tampon, menstrual cups cannot be kept for long periods of time (excuse the pun).

According to her, there was no sure indication of how long she should keep the cup in her vagina before it had to be removed. The 36-year-old survivor can’t remember how long she kept the trophy, but it was probably only a few hours, which was enough to trigger TSS.

TSS is generally a rare infection, but it can be life-threatening. It happens when naturally grown bacteria in the vagina, Staphylococcus aureus, get into the bloodstream and the toxin spreads. After this toxic shock, a person will quickly feel uncomfortable and must be treated as soon as possible.

In Graneau’s case, her pain started slowly in her stomach. She was admitted to the hospital immediately after her pain worsened and her blood pressure dropped.

“It’s less the bacteria that are dangerous than the damage they cause to the organs.” Graneau explained to the French newspaper Le Parisien.

When the toxins spread to the lungs, liver, and kidneys, doctors made the life-changing decision to amputate parts of their limbs to prevent infection of their vital organs.

It was a long nine months for the Graneau. She is now in rehab and is learning to walk with prostheses.

Be vigilant about the risks of feminine hygiene products

It is important to remember that TSS cases like Graneaus are rare and are usually not associated with menstrual cups.

TSS is mainly associated with prolonged tampon use and there are still unfortunate cases. In 2018, TSS hit the headlines when model Lauren Wasser had her right leg amputated for a TSS caused by her tampon.

To avoid TSS when using tampons, you can take preventive measures by storing them in dry places and not duplicating them.

As with any other health product, it is advisable to use feminine hygiene products with care to avoid catastrophic consequences.

