Lawyers for a Huawei executive wanted on fraud charges in the United States are accusing crown attorneys who rely on US sanctions law to make his case for extradition from Canada.

In documents published by B.C. On Friday in the Supreme Court, Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say Canada has rejected similar US sanctions against Iran and not only allows banks to do business with Iran-based entities, but encourages them to do so. .

Her lawyers have said she should not be extradited because her actions would not be considered a crime in Canada.

The two sides will make their arguments to the court next week during an extradition hearing to determine whether Meng’s case is one of “double criminality”, meaning her actions were criminal in both Canada and in the country seeking her extradition.

The United States alleges that Meng lied about Huawei’s relationship with its Iran-based affiliate Skycom with one of its bankers, HSBC, placing the financial institution at risk of violating US sanctions.

Meng, who is the Huawei CFO, has denied the claims and remains free on bail and living in one of her multimillion-dollar homes in Vancouver before a court hearing begins Jan. 20.

Lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada have argued that Meng’s alleged conduct put HSBC at risk of economic loss and that is enough to bring a fraud case to Canada.

They have also previously called the focus on sanctions a “complete red worm.”

“This case concerns an alleged misrepresentation made by Ms Meng in a bank where they relied, and in so doing, put their economic interests at risk,” Crown Prosecutor John Gibbs-Carsley told May.

In the new documents, Meng’s team accuses the attorney general of advancing two opposing positions: that US sanctions do not need to be considered to determine whether she committed fraud, and that the sanctions are part of the foreign legal environment that provides context for alleged misconduct.

“It is clear that exposure to the dangers of US sanctions is a fundamental aspect of the prosecution,” the documents say. “In essence, this is a case of enforcing US sanctions that are disguised as Canadian fraud.”

The documents say that while Meng’s alleged actions could put HSBC at risk of economic deprivation in the United States, the same economic deprivation could not occur with the bank in Canada.

“It is not a crime in Canada to do something in this country that, if done in the US or elsewhere, would be a crime in the US.”

There is also no real risk of HSBC being exposed to economic deprivation through criminal or civil penalties in Canada because the Canadian legal system does not penalize “an innocent victim of fraud,” the documents say.

“If … HSBC is an unwanted victim, then it cannot risk being deprived of any criminal law or quasi-criminal (regulatory) law in Canada,” the documents say.

“We do not punish the innocent morally.”

Amy Smart, The Canadian Press

