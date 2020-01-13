advertisement

The men angered the women’s defending champion (29:23) and won their second title in three years at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

WELLINGTON – Irishman Daniel Coyle secured the men’s victory in the $ 75,000 battle of the sexes late Saturday night at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center.

“The only thing you get in these classes that you don’t always get in other classes is that the crowd really enjoys it because it’s very easy for them to understand, the girl beats the guy, and that’s who it wins, “said Coyle, who won the penultimate match race.

Coyle was accepted into the men’s team at the last minute on a borrowed horse after his brother and teammate Jordan Coyle persuaded him to compete.

“He told me we could win it this year, so he found me a horse,” said Coyle. “When I went to the Match Race, Charlie Jayne (men’s captain) said, ‘I don’t have to go if you can win. ‘This is the last thing you want to hear, but I can only say good things about this horse (Black Pearl) and luckily we won it. “

The women led after the speed lap and the men took the lead in the relay competition.

The women’s team consisted of Nicole Bellissimo, Heather Caristo-Williams, Amanda Derbyshire, Hayley Iannotti, Taylor Land, Jessica Mendoza, Gia Rinaldi, Sydney Shulman, KC Van Aarem and the alum Ali Wolff from St. Andrew.

The men’s team consisted of Charlie Jayne, David Blake, Jonathan Corrigan, Christian Coyle, Daniel Coyle, Jordan Coyle, Harry Harding, Luis Larrazabal, Samuel Parot Jr. and Michael Tokuruk.

“When choosing this year’s team, I chose a young, fast and international team,” said Jayne. “We had a lot of different countries and I thought it was a great international sport. It was fast, it was exciting and the audience was really excited. In the end it was the penultimate driver that mattered, so it couldn’t have been better. “

The men still have a lot to do. The women’s team is still leading 10-2.

The event was presented by the Wellington Regional Medical Center, sponsor of the opening week of the competition.

On Sunday, it was another Irish driver, Cian O’Connor, who won the $ 75,000 Rosenbaum PLLC Grand Prix. O’Connor and Lazzaro Delle Schiave won a six-player jump with a clear lap of 35.956 seconds and cashed in at $ 22,500.

