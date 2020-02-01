advertisement

There is nothing that cannot be fixed with a few centimeters.

Height is a sensitive issue for many people, but especially for men. For some fragile selfish people, it is almost too bearable if they are slightly shorter than the average.

advertisement

You have seen that the ads are spread across sketchy websites, with tempting offers like “Increase your length in three easy steps!”. Well, apparently some men drove out the big bucks to make themselves a little bigger.

In 2019, more than 30 men flocked to LimbplastX Institute, a Las Vegas-based medical practice to lengthen the limbs to add a few inches to their height.

It’s not cheap – to add six inches to your height, the entire procedure can cost up to £ 57,180 ($ 75,000) depending on the patient.

Dr. However, Kevin Debiparshad, who works in the clinic, says the procedure is becoming increasingly popular despite the high cost.

Over 90% of my patients, including those who have consulted me, are male. Most are about 5 to 6 inches tall on average and aim for an increase in height of three inches. The desire to look bigger, especially for men, has always been a hot topic in today’s society and in social norms.

This is certainly one of the reasons for the popularity of increasing her height. However, the reasons for lengthening cosmetic limbs vary and range from increasing self-confidence to improved physical abilities that all change life.

But how does that work? Are the patients lying on a table with the weights pulled down at both ends? Are two people pulling on each side of a person like a stretch armstrong?

Not quite – the procedure takes about an hour and a half and involves cutting open the leg bones and inserting an stretching device.

Dr. Debiparshad explained:

We cut the leg bones – either femur (thigh bone) or tibia (lower leg bone) – and use a device that slowly expands them, making them permanently bigger.

The procedure is an x-ray based operation where I make 4-6 tiny little incisions in the leg (either femur or lower leg) to create a window to access the hollow part of the bone. Here I insert a device that responds to an external remote control that the patient will control at home.

Once the device is set up, I insert screws on the top and bottom of the device to lock it in place. This happens on every leg. After the operation, the external remote control is used by the patient to increase their body size non-invasively by 1 mm per day at the push of a button. The legs are slowly stretched to increase the body size.

Of course, you can also opt for “high heels, shoe inserts or similar devices” to strengthen yourself. There are risks comparable to any type of surgery, but there is little chance that “the bone will be too fast, not fast enough, or be accompanied by muscle tension”.

While you can be taller, your broader skills may also be affected. Example: With your newly found body size, you can “run and go to the gym, but may not be able to sprint 100 meters in nine seconds”.

Is it really worth it? Are you really going to be happier when you’re a few inches taller? Maybe, maybe not. Think of the roller coasters!

advertisement