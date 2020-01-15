advertisement

(Courtesy of SCSO) Two people searched for armed robbery at Young’s gas station on November 5, USA, 15 South.

(Courtesy of SCSO) One who was searched on January 6 for armed robbery at the Young gas station in the US, 15 South.





SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – At least three suspects are searched by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for armed robberies in the Young’s Convenience Store.

Investigators say that at around 3:00 a.m. on November 5, two white men in black entered the store, which is located in Block 3100 of US-15 South in Sumter County and is armed with pistols.

One of the suspects in the incident was wearing a ski mask and the other was wearing a fluffy scarf for a moment when they asked for money from the cash register investigators.

Then on January 6th around 11:45 p.m. Investigators say a black man – 5 to 5 centimeters with a slim figure – entered the store, handed over a pistol, and asked for money from the cash register. The man was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie with a light pattern on the front.

Investigators say that no one was injured in the incidents.

Anyone who has information about any of the incidents is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2040 or (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

