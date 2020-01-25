advertisement

Yesterday evening, representatives of the SDLP founding generation and the current generation thought about the political and historical importance of Seamus Mallon, who died at the age of 83 after a short illness.

“He was a giant of a man,” said his friend Bríd Rodgers, a contemporary and former colleague in the northern executive, where he served as deputy prime minister from 1998 to 2001, with Ulster Unionist David Trimble as prime minister.

“Ireland has lost one of its hardest advocates for justice, equality and peace,” said current SDLP chairman Colum Eastwood, 36, who was recently elected to Foyle.

Mr. Mallon from Markethill, Co Armagh, passed away on Friday. He was diagnosed with cancer late last year, and Ms. Rodgers, who last visited him on Christmas Eve, was prepared for it and reconciled with what was to come.

“To be honest, he was happy to talk about politics than about his illness,” she said. “He was pleased that the SDLP won the two seats in the Westminster election (Foyle and South Belfast). “People are starting to catch themselves,” he told me. Typical seamus. “

And pointing out her time from the civil rights movement of the 1960s to the founding of the party and the failure of the Sunningdale Executive Committee in 1974 to the days of the 1998 Belfast Agreement and finally the newly restored organs of power sharing, Ms. Rodgers characterized Mr. Mallon as a politician with a “fixed moral compass”.

Seamus Mallon was a deputy for Newry and Armagh and a member of the congregation for the same constituency. Photo: pacemaker

She also remembered how he was attacked from many sides, including the death threat, because of his fundamental stance throughout his political life.

“A force of nature”

Mr. Eastwood said he had joined the SDLP “because of people like Seamus Mallon” and described him as “a force of nature”.

Mr. Mallon was a former teacher. He served as a deputy for Newry and Armagh and as a member of the congregation for the same constituency. From 1979 he was deputy chairman of the SDLP with John Hume as chairman. Both men were seen as crucial to the achievement of peace. The two had occasional differences, but respected each other.

Since John Hume was pretty sick, it was last night for his wife Pat Hume to pay tribute. “History will remember Seamus as one of the great Irish patriots and peacemakers,” she said.

And she added: “Men like Seamus Mallon don’t come too often.”

Mr. Mallon passed away from his wife Gertrude and is survived by his daughter Orla, son-in-law Mark and granddaughter Lara.

