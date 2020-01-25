advertisement

Men’s groups felt excluded from the debate on “gender equality” and are “pleased” to have been invited to the relevant citizens’ meeting, according to their chairperson.

Dr. Catherine Day, former Secretary General of the European Commission, said men want to participate in the gender equality debate, including the gender pay gap, childcare responsibilities, underrepresentation of women in politics, and poverty among single-parent families.

advertisement

She spoke before the constituent meeting of the assembly on Saturday.

“We spoke to men’s organizations and I was very impressed with the introductory statement made by one of the men at one of the meetings where he said:” We have been waiting a long time to get to such tables. ”

“I thought: Thirty years ago, women’s organizations said they wanted to be invited. Gender equality is not just a question of women. It is an “everyone” problem, but they [men] do not yet feel part of this debate and want to be part of it.

“They were happy to be accepted and to be seen not only as a problem but as part of the solution.”

The Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality will meet on six weekends between now and July. It is based on a decision by Oireachtas and a decision of the cabinet last June and will consist of 99 citizens, who are broadly representative of the electorate, and the chairman. Their task is to consider how best to promote “gender equality”.

barriers

The resolution calls on the Assembly to put forward proposals to “remove the remaining barriers and social norms and attitudes that facilitate discrimination against women, men and women, men and women”, “to reduce economic norms and salary norms that lead to gender inequalities … a reassessment of the economic value of work traditionally done by women and ensuring full and effective participation of women and equal leadership opportunities.

We ask that suggestions be made on how society can “recognize the importance of early childhood care for parents and… promote better work-life balance,” to find out who is responsible for family care, and “investigate “Why women are over-represented in poorly paid work.

The recommendations could relate to constitutional, political or legal changes.

During the Saturday meeting of Dr. When Evelyn Mahon from Trinity College is informed about far-reaching social changes, future meetings of interest groups and “real” people will be addressed about their experiences on issues such as gender inequality, discrimination and welfare benefits.

Other genders are included in the discussions, predicts Dr. Day. “This [Oireachtas resolution] is only about boys and girls, and women and men, but we will certainly interpret gender equality in a way that applies to how people define or identify themselves.”

On the agenda

She says that the fact that the meeting is taking place is proof that gender equality is back on the agenda after several years in which it was not considered important.

“Young people, in particular, have reported progress in gender equality, but there hasn’t been enough. Gender equality is ongoing and many people suffer from one or the other discrimination based on gender.”

After the deliberations of the assembly, Dr. Day have 12 months to write their report for the Oireachtas. However, she hopes to present it before the end of the year. “The timing is good because a new government will be there by then.”

advertisement