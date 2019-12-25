advertisement

Penn State is in the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 1975 when they defeated Baylor. This time it’s Memphis. What do we know about the 17th team in the country? We do know that Memphis has a very good attack. Since they lost to Temple, they have defeated three top 25 teams. Their quarterback, Brady White, has thrown 33 touchdown passes. That’s sixth in the country. Their decline, Kenneth Gainwell, did not begin at the start of the season, but had rushed and received more than 2,000 meters, and the broad receiving corps is probably superior to the Penn State corps. So the story becomes the defense of Penn State.

“Tackle”, Penn State began explaining senior linebacker Jan Johnson. “Their running backs are pretty good, if not some of the best running backs that we will encounter. Tough runners, get a lot of yards after contact. So the handling will be huge. They have a receiver that is really good, really explosive. They give him the ball in many different areas. So we’ll have to slow it down and just contain some sort of. They also do a little up-tempo stuff. So make sure we’re prepared for that, ready to leave. “

“Guys I’m impressed with is the quarterback, Brady White, the receding, Kenneth Gainwell, had a fantastic year, redshirt freshman, and then two broad recipients, Antonio Gibson and Damonte Coxie, both had amazing years. , “Penn State Head Coach James Franklin added. “The quarterback has built up large numbers, as well as the running back.”

Thursday is the first and only opportunity to meet the Penn State players here in the Cotton Bowl. We have a full report and, of course, a full live show of half an hour the night before the match. Tangle in Texas will be broadcast live on WNEP on Friday at 7:30 PM.

