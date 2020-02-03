advertisement

What are the biggest NCAA basketball questions you have this week? We’ll answer them all in this week’s mailbag, including a look at Memphis, Kentucky, and more.

It’s February, and there are still stakes at NCAA Basketball less than six weeks to go until Selection Sunday. Every game has become even more important, whether it’s seeding or a team’s bubble situation.

So what questions do you all have when we start the regular road trip? Let’s dive into the mailbag.

Do you have a college basketball or NBA design question you want to answer? Take part in the conversation on Twitter @ brauf33. Thanks as always to those who contributed this week.

Do you think the traditional leadership of the upper class is so similar from week to week this year, and if so, which teams (other than Mich. State) will benefit experienced players?

– Cugino (@ PrinceMachiave1), February 2, 2020

Yes. Experience is always important at the NCAA tournament, especially on the back seat. This will be even more important this year because the teams are mixed. A back room that ensures stability and even production has given the teams much greater advantages than in previous years.

This is one of the reasons why mid-majors like Dayton and San Diego State have had such good years and I think both are able to do long runs in March. It was also driven by Baylor’s back room. Seton Hall and Oregon are teams that should also be watched because of their experienced guards.

How many teams come from the great east?

Can Arkansas really keep up with that small size?

Is USC good?

Will Baylor vs. Kansas be the game of the year?

Who wins the big ten?

Is Louisville better than Duke?

Just a few thoughts from me from this crazy Saturday we just had.

– Andrew Uscocovich (@amstelandy), February 2, 2020

Rapid fire, I like it! Let’s see:

I say six from the great east with Villanova, Seton Hall, Creighton, Marquette, Butler and Xavier.

Arkansas can keep up. It’s certainly a big weakness that limits their benefits, but their guards, especially Mason Jones, are capable enough.

USC is good. They’re not great in any way, and head coach Andy Enfield doesn’t help, but they’re long, athletic, and have a potential top 5 pick in Onyeka Okongwu.

It will be either Baylor / Kansas Part II or one of the Seton Hall / Villanova games. Remember, Baylor already beat Kansas 67-55 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Who the hell knows. I suspect Maryland right now, but it could be one of those situations where we have a four-way bond.

If both teams do their best, I think Duke is better. Still, Louisville is more consistent and doesn’t have the inexplicable poor performances that the Blue Devils are prone to. So, I think the Blue Devils may be better, but I trust Louisville more.

This March madness may not feature a single top 10 selection at the upcoming NBA draft. Has this ever happened? OBI, Vern Carey or Nico may have to reach the top 10 for this not to happen. The top 10 are Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, Cole, LaMelo, Deni Avdija (Israel), Theo Maledon (France), Isaiah Stewart, Tyrese Halliburton, Onyeka (usc on bubble) and Rj Hampton. These top 10 could have 0 in the tournament. – Dan (@MrDanOppy)

I honestly don’t know if it ever happened before, but I don’t think it happened. I think Obi Toppin will be in the top 10, so I think this will be a controversial point, but the lack of top prospects for major college basketball games has certainly hampered the occasional interest in the sport.

I just thought Auburn shot 20 more free throws, Ashton and Nick Richards weren’t shows and with 2 minutes before the game ended the score was tied. #HugeUpside #iLikeMyTeam

– Lisa (@ FleurDiLisa50) February 2, 2020

Kentucky fans should feel comfortable despite Auburn’s defeat. Still, I don’t think the wildcats have #HugeUpside. They are still really struggling to shoot from deep and are getting inconsistent posts from their guards. Nick Richards’ climb was great for them and they needed him, but their potential is limited because they cannot stretch the floor.

Two important questions: Have you NEVER seen a team make as many sales as Memphis? What do 16-5 (50th net = bogus) tigers have to do in the remaining 10 reg season games / conference tournaments to get in (considering DJ Jefferies, who is eliminated at least until the conference tournament)?

– Tiger (@ tigersgrizz07) February 2, 2020

No team that is as good / talented as Memphis. While that’s associated with so many newbies and subclasses, it’s alarming that it’s still as big a problem as it is.

I think the Tigers are in the NCAA tournament right now, but they have to do business the rest of the way. They must beat the teams they should beat and then play at least 2-2 against the other top American teams (Wichita State, twice in Cincinnati, Houston). Do that and go to the AAC Semis and Memphis will be there.

