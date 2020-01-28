advertisement

Since the world’s best sports stars tend to do so, their legacy goes beyond the arenas they frequent and becomes something bigger than sports. After being invited into the living rooms of fans around the world via TV screens and laptop streams, her personality is a familiar one. And even after they leave sport, their jersey number is still embossed on their clothes – even on their skin.

That Kobe Bryant was such a player is an understatement. The basketball superstar had a record-breaking career with the LA Lakers after being called straight from high school to the NBA in 1996. He was the most valuable player in the league for the 2007/08 season before being named MVP of 2009 and 2009, 2010 final series and 2006 second-highest game ever with 81 points. Before retiring in 2016, Bryant helped Team USA win two Olympic medals.

During his career, Bryant earned the nickname Black Mamba, which later became his brand as he continued to work hard outside the court and pursued other endeavors. Many will remember his Oscar-winning short film Dear Basketball, which not only reflects his love of the game, but also his passion for storytelling. As Magic Johnson articulated after Bryant’s resignation: “There will never be a Kobe Bryant again. He will go down as one of the greatest that have ever played. I listed him directly under Michael Jordan as the two best goal scorers I’ve ever seen in the game’s history. ”

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI

– Estee Portnoy (@esteep), January 26, 2020

It is a statement that continues to resonate, and after news of Bryant’s death was released on Sunday, the world is now in turmoil. The fans mourn while families and friends mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the helicopter crash of nine people. The 41-year-old Bryant died in the accident, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and a group of seven others who were all on their way to a basketball academy where Bryant was to train his daughter’s team.

The athletes quickly expressed their grief over the tragic death of Bryant and his daughter. Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and countless other stars honored the basketball legend. Michael Jordan’s statement was: “He was a tough competitor, one of the game’s greats, and a creative force. Kobe was also a great father who loved his family very much – and was very proud of his daughter’s love for basketball. ”

advertisement

As I try to write this post, my thoughts race. I am incredulous and cried all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

There are no words to express the pain. I’m going through this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant. I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I am now sick pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Shaquille O’Neal, the NBA Hall of Famer, also honored the star and released a special episode of The BIG Podcast with Shaq. Shaq takes excerpts from his 2015 interview with Bryant, in which the couple ended their longstanding feud.

As the NBA games continued over the weekend, players, coaches, and teams continued to pay respect to Bryant and his family. Fighting the tears, Kawhi Leonard said, “When he knew him personally, I knew he wanted me to get out of here and try to play a ball and still be great, and I tried that tonight.”

“We all feel a deep loss in many ways for what it meant to all of us.” Trainer Pop about Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/DFYBJfNklh

– NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

“He had the DNA that very few athletes can ever have.” Doc Rivers on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/kSS7sjKaI1

– NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Former President Barack Obama expressed his sympathy and tweeted: “Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just starting a second act that would have been just as significant. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. ”

Kobe was a legend on the pitch and was just beginning an equally significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

At the Grammy Awards, artists said they loved the basketball star and his daughter. The night was dedicated to the NBA star, with Alicia Keys, who featured in the opening show along with Boyz II Men, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday.” Keys turned to the crowd and said, “We’re all crazy sad now. We’re literally heartbroken here in the house that Kobe built.”

Bryant’s jersey has also been worn during numerous appearances, including an Aerosmith and Run DMC show from “Living on the Edge” and “Walk This Way”, and Lil Nas X’s ensemble remix from “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Young Thug and Nas.

I am so sad and stunned now. In the Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, he was preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we had lost too early, Nipsey Hussle. Life can sometimes be so brutal and meaningless. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe

– John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

“Today I thought all of my little problems as big as the world were gone.” Watch Lizzo’s emotional speech on #GRAMMY’s https://t.co/cQuPZSmrvB pic.twitter.com/LJpxFOur9y

– Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2020

The world is grieving and will be for a long time. But both Bryant and his daughter will never be forgotten, leaving not only a legacy of incredibly athletic talent, but also a strong work ethic, an inspiring commitment and, above all, love for the family.

advertisement