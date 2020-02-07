advertisement

Photo by Joel Barde

Roger McCarthy pounds it with the old patrol friends Bruce Watt (left) and Brian Leighton (right) during a lecture of the Whistler Museum Speaker Series.

When you think of a ski patrol, few epochs seem to be as different (and genuinely funny) as they were in the 1970s and 1980s.

Long before the sky rose, Whistler’s pro patrols were constantly adapting and working on innovations. They learned how to deal with an oversupply of dynamic and dangerous terrain that went quickly online.

Curtis Petersen’s 1980 short documentary Pro Patrol is still an important document of that time and offers fascinating insights into the important work of the Whistler Mountain Ski Patrol.

The documentary, which shows impressive images of patrols that trigger massive avalanches and descend on powder that is more than 200 centimeters deep, served as the starting point for the first series of speakers at the Whistler Museum in 2020, which took place on January 29.

Former Whistler Mountain professional patrols Roger McCarthy, Brian Leighton and Bruce Watt sat in front of a wild crowd that was standing room only (there were many patrols in the house) and remembered some of the challenges they faced with hijinks making patrolling so funny in that era.

Photo courtesy of the George Benjamin Collection

Roger McCarthy (left) and Bruce Watt (middle).

McCarthy, who was on the ski patrol from 1974 to 1990, opened the conversation with a discussion about a harrowing rescue that he and his team of colleagues had undertaken in 1978.

A skier was stuck in the West Bowl, requesting a patrol cat ride to the Saddle on Glacier Bowl before crossing the rest of the way.

“From then on we had to go up the toboggan run and over these piles of stones and stuff and around the back of Whistler Bowl,” he said.

It turned out that this injured person was Curtis Peterson, who had broken his leg.

“He showed up a year later and made this film,” said McCarthy.

The 1980s was marked by fierce competition between Whistler Mountain and the upstart Blackcomb Mountain.

In 1980 Whistler opened the Village Chair and a completely new running network.

Blackcomb, which officially opened in 1981, opened the Jersey Cream chairlift in 1982 and the 7th Heaven T-Bar in 1985.

“We had to look at it for a year,” said McCarthy, making the audience laugh.

In 1986 Whistler responded with the Peak Chair and opened five magnificent bowls for skiing.

The Peak Chair is a game changer for the mountain, said McCarthy.

However, opening up the new site presented the patrol officers with a major challenge.

“Only the signage and the avalanche control” gave the patrols a lot of work, “said McCarthy.” Suddenly we were in the helicopter for over an hour … And you know, there are two loads of bombs, come back and get a new one Crate, get out there and just blow the crap out of everything. “

The lack of skiers, he added, meant that the slopes weren’t getting the “skier densification” they are now wearing, which made them more vulnerable to avalanche risks, he explained.

This original Peak Chair was equipped with a middle station, and according to Watt, it became a kind of “money earner” for the enterprising patrols.

“People would have their poles between their legs and they would get to this ramp and they would break both poles in two,” he said.

“Then they would get to the top, and the patrol had prepared poles the day before and would sell them to these new people.”

“Yes, the Tipping Fund – we did pretty well,” McCarthy said, sparking another round of great laughter.

“We had an egg liqueur party at Christmas that left scars on a few people.”

Photo courtesy of the George Benjamin Collection

Brian Leighton worked as a patrol from 1974 to 1980 before serving as patrol leader and security manager.

After the lecture, he said when the documentary came out, he thought it was a bit cheesy, but that didn’t diminish its general meaning.

“When I first saw it when it was made, it was kind of hokey and raised us to be some kind of hero,” he said. “We were just normal people out there doing what we had to do.

“But it is very nostalgic now to see some of the faces. Some of these faces are no longer with us.”

