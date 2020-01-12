advertisement

The Courier’s recent coverage of the 140th anniversary of the Tay Bridge disaster brought back memories of a Dundee man’s role in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Coupar Angus reader Edwin Maxwell communicated with information about his late grandfather George Woodcock, who was one of the divers sent to collect bodies and recover postage bags the day after the bridge collapsed on 28 December 1879.

Maxwell, 84, a retired carpenter who grew up in Dundee, explained how his grandfather, who was an Irish immigrant to Dundee from Belfast, once explained the appalling task of being sent to bed. the river while they were out for a walk to Dundee Riverside around 1950.

“I would be about 14 or 15 years old,” said Maxwell, a former student of the Rockwell Primary in Dundee who continued to work for the NCR and worked as a freelance carpenter after stopping in South Africa.

© McManus Galleries

A drawing of the Tay Bridge disaster

“He was taking us on Riverside Drive for a walk – he mentioned it.

“He just told me that the bridge collapsed and he was called. That’s all he said about it. But it stayed in my head.

“I was at the Perth museum a few years ago and there is a shot of a diver wearing an old fashioned diving suit. I remember thinking “it could be my grandfather”!

“He never said much about what he found. He was a calm man. He was 99 years old when he died – an OVD rum kept him going everyday! But I don’t imagine it could have been a very good job. “

Consequences of the Tay Bridge disaster

When the grand inauguration and opening of the Tay Bridge took place on Friday, May 31, 1878, it was hailed by Victorian society as the “ninth wonder of the world”.

But on the night of December 28, 1879, the unthinkable happened.

Beaten by a violent storm, the 13 “high girders” of the railway bridge over the Tay estuary collapsed in the river below, taking with them a train and all its passengers and crew members. There were no survivors.

The commission of inquiry concluded that a combination of design, construction and maintenance flaws were involved, with the famous engineer Sir Thomas Bouch being officially blamed.

© DC Thomson

Memorial to the victims of the Tay railway bridge disaster at Wormit.

It has been claimed over the years that 75 people have died in the disaster. However, the memorials erected in Wormit and Riverside in 2013 contain the names of the 59 “deceased” because only 59 death certificates have been issued.

13 of the 59 bodies not found, some authors suggested that other bodies could have been laid in the silt of the river bed.

But former secretary of the Tay Bridge Disaster Memorial Trust, Ian Nimmo-White, told the Courier that this would have been “scientifically impossible.”

© DC Thomson

An easel carved from a piece of the Tay Bridge disaster train cart

“When the victims drowned, some were said to have been pulled into the sea by the tide, and others to have sunk to the bottom,” he said. “But after a week, it would have filled with gas and come to the surface.”

The Courier also reported how the driver’s mother on the train the night of the disaster watched in horror as the locomotive lights disappear in the Tay.

