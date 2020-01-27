advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies honor Kobe Bryant with an injury of 24 and 8 seconds

The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant on January 26 after his death by starting their match with a 28-second violation time and an 8-second violation time. Kobe Bryant was number 28 and number 8 when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career. The great basketball player, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Los Angeles, on January 26. https://twitter.com/esteep/status/1221564272603430918. US President Donald Trump described Bryant as “great at basketball” and said the crash was “terrible news”. Bryant’s former teammate Pau Gasol said he was “devastated”. through his death. Photo credit: Mark King via Storyful

