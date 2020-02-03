advertisement
Los Angeles County Sheriff staff rave about the song of the national anthem during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Steve Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Spectators look at a statue during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen hugs MPs during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen pulls a tarpaulin covering a statue during a ceremony to reveal the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Spectators look at a statue during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Los Angeles Sheriff Department personnel watch a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Monday, February 3, 2020. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016, in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow, Tania Owen, right, and Los Angeles County Director, Kathryn Barger, watch a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Monday, February 3, 2020. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Owen died when he was gunned down on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Los Angeles County Director Kathryn Barger speaks during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen hugs his stepson Chadd Owen during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris speaks during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was gunned down on duty in Lancaster on October 5, 2016. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)
The city of Lancaster unveiled a pretty horse memorial to a much-admired hometown hero who was also an experienced rider on Monday, February 3rd.
The city hosted the inauguration of Sheriff’s Sgt.Steve Owen Memorial, which aptly stands on a lively afternoon in the park named after the murdered attorney at N. 10th Street West in Lancaster.
The shiny statue, a riderless horse standing on the star of a judicial officer, showed Owen’s lifelong love for horses and his dedication to protecting the public. The 29-year-old veteran of the sheriff’s department was a long-time member of the agency’s unit and had many other roles throughout his career.
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Mayor of Lancaster R. Rex Parris paid homage to the attorney during a speech at the ceremony on Monday. Owen’s widow, Tania Owen, was also present.
Owen, 53, was shot near an apartment complex in 2016 where a break-in had been reported. The accused shooter is waiting for the trial.
Her loved ones have described Owen as a man of faith, a dedicated family man, and an excellent lawyer and friend who consistently focuses on the needs of others.
