Los Angeles County Sheriff staff rave about the song of the national anthem during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Steve Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Spectators look at a statue during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen hugs MPs during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen pulls a tarpaulin covering a statue during a ceremony to reveal the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Spectators look at a statue during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Los Angeles Sheriff Department personnel watch a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Monday, February 3, 2020. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016, in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergeant Steve Owen's widow, Tania Owen, right, and Los Angeles County Director, Kathryn Barger, watch a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva speaks during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Monday, February 3, 2020. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Owen died when he was gunned down on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Los Angeles County Director Kathryn Barger speaks during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park, which bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

Sergeant Steve Owen’s widow Tania Owen hugs his stepson Chadd Owen during a ceremony to unveil the Sergeant Steve Owen Memorial in Lancaster City Park that bears his name. Owen died when he was shot on duty on October 5, 2016 in Lancaster. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)