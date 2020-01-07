advertisement

media_play

Members of the Venezuelan National Assembly opposition have refused entry to the Legislative Palace

The Bundeswehr reportedly prevented opposition members of the Venezuelan National Assembly from entering the legislative building on January 7 to attend a meeting in Caracas. “Here we are at the seat of the Federal Parliament. Here is representative of Avilio Troconiz. Here, too, the national armed forces intend to prevent MPs from passing. We literally have to fight our way through, ”said Juan Pablo Guanipa, First Vice President of the National Assembly, in a video he shot outside the Parliament building. “I want you all to know sincerely that the Members, an immense majority of them, are here. And we will continue to fight until we have democracy, freedom and the feeling that you, as a Venezuelan, have real freedom and can count on quality of life, public services, democracy and economic recovery. This country needs to move forward! Guanipa says in the video. There were chaotic scenes when President-in-Office Juan Guaido and his supporters finally forced their way into the legislative building after an argument with the armed forces. The incident occurred two days after allies of controversial President Nicolas Maduro in Luis Parra chaired the meeting when Guaido was prevented from voting for directors. Guaido and his followers condemned the appointment as unlawful, as did several countries, including the United States. Photo credit: Juan Pablo Guanipa via Storyful

advertisement