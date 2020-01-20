advertisement

Jonathan Shank, a veteran of the music industry, has produced a handful of charity shows in the run-up to the Grammy Awards in recent years to help the music community give something back to the world as a whole.

A year after the death of Ray Manzarek, keyboardist for the doors, the concert raised money for Stand Up To Cancer. Another time, the Otis Redding Foundation donation brought an evening hosted by Whoopi Goldberg to the Apollo Theater.

“So I thought about what to do this year with a benefit show, and the homeless initiative seemed like a natural starting point,” said Shank, concert producer and talent manager at Red Light Management.

“When I grew up outside of Philadelphia, I went downtown and fed the homeless during high school and college,” he said. “That impressed me a lot. And I’ve been living in Los Angeles for over 20 years and I’ve seen a dramatic increase in the need for people to support the homeless community. “

The Doors’ John Densmore and Robby Krieger perform in February 2016 during a celebration for Ray Manzarek at the Fonda Theater. On Thursday, January 23, 2020, they will play another rare show together when Homeward Bound, a benefit concert for the homeless, takes place at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. (KELLY A. SWIFT, PARTICIPATING PHOTOGRAPHER)

This idea was realized with Homeward Bound, a donation that PATH – People Assisting The Homeless – will benefit on Thursday, January 23, at the Wiltern Theater. The exhibition includes artists such as Robby Krieger and John Densmore, the two surviving members of The Doors Playing a Rare Show Together, Jason Mraz, Dave Stewart from Eurythmics, Fitz and the Tantrums, Ingrid Michaelson, Phillip Phillips and Scarypoolparty, the stage name of Alejandro Aranda, the breakout artist of American Idol in 2019.

“It’s a great feeling of wellbeing,” said Mraz when he was at the NAMM Show Music Industry Convention in Anaheim last week. “I have worked with other organizations in the field, so if Jonathan Shank is committed to PATH, I can learn about PATH and the work they do.

“As a musician, it helps us to find a way that we can volunteer for the cause, because we may be on the road or working on a number of different projects that don’t end up in this community in order to actually appear and perform Volunteer for PATH daily or weekly, ”continued the singer-songwriter. “So this is an invitation for musicians to say, ‘Hey, have you always wanted to help? Now you can!’

“Again, using music forever to breathe life into the Cultural Revolution, how we rethink how we take care of each other, and I’m thrilled with what I learned about PATH through this introduction from Jonathan.”

As for the Doors duo, Shank said they were “one of the first people to raise their hands and say they wanted to participate.” The Doors obviously have a very, very strong connection to the Los Angeles community and have been activists for many years and have participated in many amazing philanthropic causes. “

Shank said this type of reaction was typical of the artists who were approached to play the show.

“I have the feeling that people have been incredibly generous and gracious with their time and have not only confirmed their looks, but have also promoted them and contributed to their dissemination,” he said. “It came together very organically just because there were discussions about the homeless problem and for whom it could be important.

“A lot of artists I really think are still available would like to be part of something like this,” said Shank.

The show will be acoustic, in part because Shank said he had always admired the acoustic benefits for the Bridge School that Neil Young had been hosting for years.

“Huge artists make reduced sets,” he said of these shows. “I also think that it’s a way to focus more on charity and less on production. It also allows people to see their favorite artists in unique and different ways and also to have a certain spontaneity.”

Regarding the role that entertainers can play in raising donations to build shelters and helping the homeless for nonprofits like PATH, the presence of public figures can sometimes shed light on issues that otherwise might not be addressed.

“It’s a community that mostly lives in the shade,” Shank said of the homeless. “It is something that we as humans pass by every day, while there are so many other reasons from a philanthropic point of view that we focus our attention.

“Hopefully producing an event with a higher profile like this will not only attract more attention, but also create something more sustainable,” he said of the concert, which he hopes will be an annual affair. “And maybe something will happen in other cities too.”

On the way home

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, January 23

Where: Wiltern Theater, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

How much: $ 39- $ 69

For more: Homewardboundconcert.com

