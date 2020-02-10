advertisement

For that day, the capital A stood for Altobelli.

The Orange County baseball family – multiple players and former players who wore jerseys from Community Colleges in Southern California – was in effect at Angel Stadium on Monday, February 10, to pay respect and to be taken care of by John Altobelli, his wife Goodbye to Keri and her daughter Alyssa. The Altobellis died with Kobe Bryant and his daughter in the helicopter crash that killed nine people from Orange County in Calabasas on January 26.

Linda Greene (left) and her husband John Greene (center) greet Haylee Holmes in front of the Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. The Greenes and Holmes are family friends of the Altobellis. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

JJ Altobelli, left, is supported by Lexi Altobelli and Carly Konigsfeld during the memorial service for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Monday, February 10, 2020. The whole family died when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Camarillo on January 26th. The crash also claimed former Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Visitors to a memorial service for the Altobelli family will be sitting on the third base of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Buck Taylor, who trained against John Altobelli and a family friend, welcomes JJ Altobelli after speaking in a speech at the memorial service for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa on Monday February 10, 2020 at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The family died in Camarillo on January 26 when the helicopter in which they were flying crashed. The crash also claimed former Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

George Horton (center) hugs his granddaughters Kaile Cook (left) and Alyssa Ortega in front of the Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family takes place in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. Horton trained with John Altobelli and his grandson. Daughters cheered with Alyssa Altobelli and her sister Lexi Altobelli. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Pastor Erik Rees, a friend of the Altobelli family, will give an opening speech at the memorial service for John Altobelli (56), his wife Keri (46) and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on Monday, February 10, 2020. Die Whole family died when the helicopter they were flying crashed in Camarillo on January 26th. The crash also claimed former Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Mary Rizzaro, the aunt of the accident victim Keri Altobelli, looks at the flowers in front of the Angel Stadium in front of a memorial to the Altobelli family in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Nancy Nguyen dries as she visits a small memorial in front of Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family takes place in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. Nguyen said she was working across from Angel Stadium and wanted to come over and have a look at The Monument. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

College roommate David Pierce, and long-time friend of John Altobelli, delivers the closing speech during the memorial service for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium in London Anaheim on Monday 10 February 2020. The whole family died when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Camarillo on January 26th. The crash also claimed former Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Visitors to a memorial service for the Altobelli family will be sitting on the third base of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



College roommate David Pierce, and long-time friend of John Altobelli, delivers the closing speech during the memorial service for John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri, 46, and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium in London Anaheim on Monday 10 February 2020. The whole family died when the helicopter they were flying in crashed in Camarillo on January 26th. The crash also claimed former Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Firefighters hang a huge flag in front of Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family begins in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

A young boy stands on Monday, February 10, 2020, in front of a memorial service for the Altobelli family in Anaheim, California, on the hill in front of Angel Stadium. Ramos said he didn’t know the family, but he wanted to show respect to everyone on the helicopter. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Rudy Ramos puts flowers on the hill in front of Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family takes place in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. Ramos said he didn’t know the family, but he wanted to show respect to everyone on the helicopter. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Austin Wobrock greets Orange Coast Baseball players as they come to a memorial service for the Altobelli family in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. Wobrock played for coach John Altobelli from 2010 to 2012 and helped him with the coach last year. John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died when the Kobe Bryant helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)



Visitors to a memorial service for the Altobelli family will be sitting on the third base of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Visitors to a memorial service for the Altobelli family will be sitting on the third base of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. John Altobelli, the baseball coach of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, died when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed on January 26, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

Hundreds of people attending the memorial service for John Altobelli (56), baseball director of Orange Coast College, his wife Keri (46) and their 14-year-old daughter Alyssa at Angel Stadium hold their burning in London in honor of the Altobelli family Cell phones high in Anaheim on Monday, February 10, 2020. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz, Orange County Register / SCNG)

The stands along the third base line were almost full when the Altobellis’ family and friends tearfully told the life of the former Orange Coast College baseball coach, his extremely loyal wife and her basketball star daughter. The field was still full of muddy hills for jumps after a recent rally with monster trucks, but people were asked to close their eyes.

“Imagine a pristine baseball field,” said Guy Lemmon, a friend of the Altobelli family. “Today this is the Altobelli stadium.”

There was a contingent of referees in the stands who were known to be tormented by Alto. There were opponents who respected how his teams played the game. There were parents and teammates and neighbors and hundreds of people who just wanted to show the Altobellis there were valued.

And there was the baseball royal house of Orange County.

George Horton (center) hugs his granddaughters Kaile Cook (left) and Alyssa Ortega in front of the Angel Stadium before a memorial service for the Altobelli family takes place in Anaheim, California on Monday, February 10, 2020. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register / SCNG)

George Horton, longtime trainer from Cal State Fullerton and Oregon, suppressed the tears when he explained how he took a job as an unpaid assistant at OCC after learning about his friend’s death.

“I heard his voice say,” Hey, coach, we need you, “said Horton.” That threw me on the bum. So I’m the volunteer program developer. ”

Dave Serrano, also head coach at Cal State Fullerton and UC Irvine (and now at Cal State Northridge), was also present.

“I’m here to represent the baseball community,” said Serrano. “Alto was very respected on and off the field.”

Keri Altobelli’s aunt, Mary Rizzaro from Tustin, said it was surreal that the Angel Stadium was the site of the monument. Rizzaro said she raised Keri when she was little.

“I immediately think of my father,” said Rizzaro. “He was a big baseball fan and he passed and he passed on the love of the angels to us.”

Rizzaro said she also thought of former Angels star Doug DeCinces, who was a close friend of John Altobelli.

“They ran together on Balboa Island,” said Rizzaro. “It hurts my heart.”

Firefighters from Anaheim and Costa Mesa raised a huge American flag in front of the stadium to honor the family. The mourners placed flowers on the bricks outside the stadium, exactly where they placed flowers, when Angel’s pitcher Tyler Skaggs died last July.

Robert Moreno of Orange and Kyle Renck of Fullerton each took the day off to attend.

“He gave a lot to our community,” said Moreno. “So it’s our job to give him something back.”

“It’s just a tragedy,” said Renck. “I have friends who played for him at OCC.”

Lori Lever said she regretted it.

“She was my best friend,” said Lever about Keri. “She was also my mentor. I don’t think I’ve ever told her. I wish I had … She left the world better than she found it. ”

Sammy Forbath said Alyssa was “the funniest and most caring girl I’ve ever met.”

“There is another angel in heaven,” said Forbath. “Another star in the sky.”

Buck Taylor, a longtime coach opponent and friend of John Altobelli, made the audience laugh. He told several stories about how Alto was thrown out of the games, including the 2009 State Championship.

“We were watching wooden boxes behind the right field fence,” Taylor said with a laugh.

He looked around the Angel Stadium. “Alto would have really loved that … if it had been in Wrigley Field.” Altobelli was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Erik Rees, who lost his daughter Jessie to cancer and founded a foundation on her behalf, said Altobelli was always ready to help people in need. Some players wore “NEGU” on their jersey on Monday, reflecting the inspiring message of the “Never Never Give Up” foundation.

“The best way to define success is not what you get, but what you give,” said Rees. “Never take life for granted.”

Then Rees turned his attention to the surviving children of Altobellis, J.J. and Lexi.

“May you never feel alone,” said Rees. “May you always feel loved.”

