A variety of Melbourne’s busiest suburbs have benefited from constant house price growth to outperform the city for 10 years.

New figures from realestate.com.au show that Melbourne’s average house has grown an average of 5.8 percent per year since the turn of the decade.

Meanwhile, one of the city’s most affordable suburbs, Melton South saw an annual increase of 7 percent, which almost doubled the average price for residential property from $ 215,000 a decade ago to $ 424,000 today.

Werribee started the decade with a typical home sale for $ 260,000, but ends with an average home price of $ 505,000 that reflects an annual profit of 6.9 percent.

Werribee director Stuart Melton and Eric Bartz said the two suburbs benefited from an increasingly popular location between Melbourne and Geelong.

“Also, Werribee is very similar to Ringwood or Doncaster, where it’s a city within a city with hospitals and a large mall … and now we have some really good schools,” said Bartz.

A loyal group of residents who usually drifted within the area after buying their first suburban home would likely support future growth.

The sunshine rose by 6.6 percent annually. Homeowners in Sunbury, Frankston North, Heidelberg West and Reservoir benefited from 6.1 percent annual increases.

Even Dandenong with 6 percent and Springvale and Broadmeadows with 5.9 percent exceeded more than half of the city’s suburbs.

BATTLER BURBS BOOM

– Melton South: $ 215,000 – $ 424,000

– Werribee: $ 260,000 – $ 505,000

– Sunshine: $ 360,000 – $ 682,000

– Sunbury: $ 295,000 to $ 531,500

– Frankston North: $ 234,750 – $ 422,750

– Heidelberg West: $ 362,750 – $ 657,500

– Reservoir: $ 410,000 – $ 743,750

– Dandenong: $ 334,500 – $ 600,000

– Broadmeadows: $ 292,000 – $ 518,750

– Springvale: $ 400,000 – $ 711,250

* Source: realestate.com.au

The figures show the median property prices from November 2009 to November 2019

Victoria Real Estate Institute vice president Adam Docking said the decades-long combat boom has turned many suburbs upside down.

“People in these areas would have had no reason to brag about anything 10 years ago,” said Docking.

“But they have been booming now because the average buyer has been priced out of other suburbs.”

The population increase in Melbourne has also led to many migrant families helping to beautify the suburbs.

George Devic of Ray White Frankston said strong growth made sense in an affordable suburb five minutes from the beach.

“The area (Frankston North) has improved dramatically since many younger people have moved there,” said Devic.

“It had an earlier standard as an entry point for private customers, but has slowly improved and improved over the past decade.

“The growth here has been phenomenal since 2009.”

He said the numbers are likely to improve and the suburb is regularly operated as a long-term investment location for home buyers.

YPA Glenroy agent David Taylor said Broadmeadows has changed in the past 10 years and many of the people who started the decade in the suburbs moved on when it became a hotspot for investors and small developers.

Ex-commission houses have now been routinely converted into townhouses that have become increasingly popular with first-time buyers.

“There was always room for growth,” said Taylor.

“The demographic development has changed significantly.

“With the expansion of new properties towards Wallan, it will become more of a suburb in the city center – and that will only make Broadmeadows more attractive.”

