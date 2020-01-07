advertisement

Melissa McCarthy has joined Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” limited series by David E. Kelley, a representative of the TheWrap-approved network.

Together with Nicole Kidman, she will play the main role in the project based on the book “Big Little Lies” by the author Liane Moriarty.

The project is the third collaboration between Kidman, Kelley and producer Bruna Papandrea, who recently worked on “Big Little Lies” and is currently working on the “The Undoing” series at HBO.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” is ordered in series and is located in a boutique health and wellness resort that promises healing and transformation for nine stressed-out city dwellers. Kidman will star the resort’s director, Masha, a woman who aims to revitalize her tired mind and body. McCarthy will play the role of Francis, one of the nine “perfect” strangers. It will also produce executive products.

The series is the latest project from Blossom Films, Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content.

Kelley will co-author and co-show runner with John Henry Butterworth, screenwriter for Edge of Tomorrow. Kidman and Per Saari from Kidman’s Blossom Films as well as Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver from Made Up Stories produce as well as Moriarty.

The series is expected to appear in 2021.

The first date was the announcement of McCarthy’s casting.

